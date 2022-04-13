Ezra Miller Got Some Good News After Restraining Order Drama In Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller has been in the public eye for years, with their starpower growing largely thanks to his roles in both the DCEU and Fantastic Beasts franchise. But the 29 year-old star has also been making headlines lately thanks to some wild behavior (and an arrest) in Hawaii. But Miller has gotten some good news, specifically related to a restraining order that was placed against them on the island.

Ezra Miller was arrested March 28th in Hawaii after a physical altercation at a karaoke bar, resulting in disorderly conduct and harassment. But that was seemingly only the tip of the iceberg, as they were also slapped with a restraining order by a couple who claimed the actor threatened them, broke into their home, and even robbed them. But according to NBC , that suit has since been dropped by the pair.

While the information about Ezra Miller’s behavior is still trickling out, it sounds like the couple who petitioned for a restraining order against the Justice League star has since changed their tune. While the couple’s lawyer declined to issue a comment about the situation, it was revealed that they asked the judge to drop the restraining order on Monday of this week. It’s unclear how this will influence any other charges that Miller is being brought up on. The hearing for Miller’s arrest is reportedly set for April 26th. As such, the actor likely won’t be leaving Hawaii anytime soon.

As previously mentioned, there’s constantly new updates about exactly what Ezra Miller has been up to on Hawaii. The restraining order and karaoke arrest occurred weeks after the cops were called on the Fantastic Beasts star for the first time. According to another report, there were a total of 10 calls to the police made as of March 7th. So clearly there’s a lot happening regarding Miller’s behavior in Hawaii.

Given the ongoing legal situation happening for Ezra Miller in Hawaii, there were rumors that Warner Bros. might be halting any future projects with the actor. But the studio refuted claims that there was an emergency meeting about its connection with the Perks of Being a Wallflower star. And in the meantime, they’ve got major roles in both Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the long-awaited Flash movie. Does this mean both Barry Allen and Aurelius Dumbledore are here to stay? We’ll just have to wait and see.

For their part, Ezra Miller was noticeably absent from the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. They also seemingly didn’t do press for the threequel, despite being involved in the magical property since the very beginning. This is surprising considering how much of a role Miller’s character seems to have in the story.