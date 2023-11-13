‘F*** You’: See Adam Driver Respond When Critiqued Over ‘Cheesy’ Ferrari Scenes

Actor Adam Driver is one of the more acclaimed talents of this generation, appearing in both tentpole movies like Star Wars and prestige films like Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman. He’s got another highly anticipated drama project coming to theaters with Michael Mann’s Ferrari (which is one of Driver’s best movies ), which will arrive in theaters for the holidays. But some early screenings have appended, and now we can see Adam Driver’s F-bomb response when critiqued by a fan over “cheesy” Ferrari scenes.

While the new sports drama won’t be in theaters until December, there are lucky moviegoers who have caught early screenings, some of which included a Q&A with the creative involved. That’s exactly what recently happened in a viral Twitter video, where a fan criticized the driving sequence to the actor’s face, resulting in the Girls actor telling him “fuck you.” Check it out below:

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTufNovember 12, 2023 See more

Well, he certainly didn’t mince words. While the video is short and cuts off the rest of Driver’s interaction with this moviegoer, it seems like he wasn’t a big fan of that query. Especially since the fan talked smack, and then turned the question over to Kylo Ren himself. He wasn’t exactly going to agree with the criticism, especially in front of an audience of people.

Adam Driver’s F-Bomb has begun circulating online, thanks to his unfiltered response to this question about Ferrari. He may very well have been joking, mostly because there was no real way to respond to that question without the movie’s visuals, which the audience member thought “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me.” We’ll just have to wait until December to see if a wide audience agrees with this assessment of the movie’s crashes.

Ferrarri (Image credit: Neon) Director: Michael Mann Writer: Troy Kennedy Martin Cast: Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey Release Date/Platform: December 25th in theaters.

While what we know about Ferrari is fairly limited, the upcoming movie boasts a strong cast, in addition to Adam Driver’s role as Enzo Ferrari. He’s joined by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey , and Sarah Gadon. We’ll just have to see if the movie’s marketing campaign creates more awkward moments like this one.

Ferrari premiered at the Venice Film Festival , and the response was somewhat mixed. But smart money says no one at that premiere had the courage to criticize the movie right to the star’s face– especially since he didn’t actually have control over how crash sequences look on the big screen. He’s just an actor, after all! But after his years in the galaxy far, far away, Driver is no doubt used to fielding strange questions about his movies.