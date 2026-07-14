A CNN Alum Didn't Hold Back About Bari Weiss And How She'll ‘Murder’ The Network

Bari Weiss’ tenure as CBS News’ editor-in-chief continues to be a topic of discussion, as some have taken issue with editorial and personnel changes she’s made. More recently, pundits and insiders alike have been weighing in on the prospect of Weiss possibly running CNN. That change in leadership could become a possibility if the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger is solidified. Now, a CNN alum is sharing their concern that Weiss will “murder” the network should she be given control of it.

Jim Acosta is the latest ex-CNN host to speak out about the notion of Weiss being put in charge of the company. An 18-year-veteran of the WBD-owned network, Acosta discussed his former place of employment while appearing on MS NOW’s The Best People with Nicolle Wallace. Acosta didn’t hold back his feelings about Weiss’ management of CBS News (including 60 Minutes) as well as his belief that said practices could seep into his old stomping grounds:

If only we could have a 60 Minutes story on 60 Minutes right now. That would be great. But we don’t have a 60 Minutes right now. We have a Bari Weiss, you know, [Paramount Skydance CEO David] Ellison version of 60 Minutes, which sucks. And nobody wants that.

(Image credit: CNN)

What Acosta was referencing were the claims of editorial partiality that have been leveled at Weiss and CBS in the months since she began running the news brand. During his interview, Acosta went on to assert that the viewing public didn’t want “puff pieces” on U.S. President Donald Trump or direct salutes to other politicians who hold specific political ideologies. Acosta also shared the following thoughts:

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It’s a clown show. It’s not the news, and my concern is that that’s going to be translated over to CNN and Bari Weiss is going to murder CNN.

Jim Acosta joined CNN in 2007 and, by 2012, he was named the network’s national political correspondent. He eventually became the chief White House correspondent and, during the first Trump Administration, he vocally disagreed with President Trump during press briefings. By the time Acosta signed off from the network for the final time in 2025, he was serving as the chief domestic correspondent and weekend anchor.

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These comments from Acosta come shortly after another CNN alum, W. Kamau Bell, criticized Weiss as well. While discussing Weiss, Bell opined that the “damage she's done to CBS News,” doesn’t bode well for her potentially running the Ted Turner-founded company. As for Acosta’s assertion, that also isn’t the first time someone has accused Weiss of “murdering” a news entity. Former 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley claimed she’d do that to the news magazine show,