Halle Berry Celebrated X-Men’s Anniversary, And I’m Still Hoping Storm Returns In Avengers: Doomsday

Superhero movies might be everywhere nowadays, but the X-Men movies hit theaters prior to shared universes becoming commonplace. That franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) was a big risk at the time, although the movies are still regularly re-watched to this day. Halle Berry recently posted to celebrate X-Men's anniversary, and I'm still really hoping she ends up in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but fans are hyped that a number of OG X-Men stars will reprise their roles. Unfortunately, Halle Berry isn't expected to be included, although her Twitter post celebrating the 2000 movie is turning heads. She included a promo photo of her as Storm, with the caption reading:

It’s hard to believe it’s been 26 years since X-Men first hit theaters. Playing Storm has been one of the greatest honors and I’m forever thankful to everyone who’s loved her right alongside me. ⚡️💙

While Alexandra Shipp played the role in two of the final X-Men movies, Halle Berry is the quintessential Storm for many fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. And her post about the movie's anniversary has fans (including me) hoping she'll end up with a role in Doomsday after all.

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Halle Berry may have denied having a role in the next Avengers movie, but that hasn't stopped fans from holding out hope. In fact, the comments section to her viral Storm tweet is filled with fans wishing for just that. Some responses read:

posting this the same day doomsday ticket date announced- do you have something to share with the class?

Could this be a hint that she'll return as Storm?

Storm is an absolute legend. Thank you for bringing her to life all those years ago, Halle. Still iconic 26 years later

I still wish for Storm to return in Doomsday

I sense something suspicious. Are you in doomsday?

Clearly there is a ton of love for Halle Berry's run as Storm to this day, despite her last performance being in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. And fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the Oscar-winning actress will end up appearing in Avengers: Doomsday after all.

While Berry denied having a role in the next Avengers movie, that hasn't stopped the online discourse about her possible return as Storm. After all, fans have been deceived to by comic book actors before. Case in point: Andrew Garfield lied about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role for about a year before the movie hit theaters.

We'll just have to wait and see if Storm pops up when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. And with Jake Sc