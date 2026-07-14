Kylie Jenner’s Taking A Note From Kim Kardashian And Modeling Her New ‘Dream Bikini’ Line

Summer is here and the sun is out, and you just know that means Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members are strapping on the swimwear and grabbing the camera. Kim Kardashian recently modeled SKIMS’ new Micro line (in all of their tortilla chip-sized glory), and now little sis is following suit, showing off some new looks from Khy’s bikinis that Kylie says are her “dream.”

Kylie Jenner has said her sisters inspired her business goals, but I doubt she actually needed Kim Kardashian to remind her that bikini posts can pay off in a big way. The youngest of the celebrity sisters has plenty of thirst traps to celebrate abs season, and thanks to her fashion line’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, she just added some gorgeous new options:

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A nod to the classic black bikini summer is a must, and Kylie Jenner’s got that covered. This black suit shown above with a ruffled texture on the top appears to be the same style as the one she modeled in silver on her own Instagram page. There, she called the line her "dream bikinis" (and wrote a little poem about how hot she is).

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However, the new drop includes more than just solids, and just like SKIMS’ new suits feature a camo option, so does Khy, as Kylie is shown working on her tan at the beach in another Frankies post:

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She really paints a gorgeous picture, doesn’t she? These photos have me ready to grab my hat and beach bag and sprawl out in front of the water. I wouldn’t look as good as Kylie Jenner does in the camouflage bikini, but I absolutely love how both that and the animal print option have a shimmery quality to them, which is easier to see on The Kardashians star’s Instagram Stories: