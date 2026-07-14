Sam Neill And The OG Jurassic Park Cast Sang Blackbird Together, And The Video Is So Touching

Sam Neill’s death has inspired an outpouring of stories from the people who knew and worked with him, and each one has made the loss feel a little harder to process. The Jurassic Park star died July 13 at 78 , leaving behind a career filled with everything from dinosaurs and submarines to intimate dramas. Still, some of the most moving remembrances have focused on the warmth and humor he brought when the cameras were not rolling. And perhaps one of the most touching memories is a video with his fellow original Jurassic Park family singing a Beatles song together.

Bryce Dallas Howard shared one such memory on Instagram , posting a video from the Jurassic World: Dominion production. In the clip, Neill sits at a piano with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the three original JP stars , as they sing the Beatles’ “Blackbird.” Goldblum plays the keys while his longtime co-stars lean in beside him, and it is difficult to imagine a sweeter image of the friendship that grew around these movies.

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Howard explained that the moment came from the unusual period when the Dominion cast lived together while completing the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic. She spent four and a half months in a hotel seven minutes from the set with Neill and others, forming a close-knit bubble.

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In her caption, Howard remembered being grateful that Neill was among the people with whom she endured that uncertain stretch. She described him as funny, warm, self-deprecating and kind, adding that he was exactly the person fans hoped the man behind Alan Grant would be. Howard also wrote about his generosity with his wine, stories and time, along with his love for his family, pets, farm and home.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

That tribute adds another layer to the video. Neill, Dern and Goldblum are not performing a scene or recreating one of the franchise’s familiar moments. They are simply crowded around a piano months into living and working together, singing while the outside world remained frightening and unpredictable.

Jurassic World Dominion received plenty of attention for bringing Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm back together nearly 30 years after