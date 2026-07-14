Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Rome And Lyric May Not Be The Only Showmance, And I Like This One More

Big Brother Season 28 is off to a rocking start, and Dee Valladares may find more than just strong allies during her Week 1 HOH reign. Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros may have the spotlight for now, thanks to their budding showmance and "boner" talk. However, it looks like yet another romance is brewing between Dee and Barrett Pfeiffer.

Those watching Big Brother live feeds with their Paramount+ subscription may already know, but there's been some real romantic tension brewing between Dee and Barrett the past few days. Here's what we're seeing, and what may have Dee distracted from the less-than-ideal results of the Week 1 veto competition.

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What Dee And Barrett Have Said About Each Other

The Sunday, July 12th episode of BB dropped the first clue that a showmance between Dee and Barrett was possible, as the latter confessed he had a "crush" on the recently revealed mystery Houseguest. For those who need a reminder, here's what Barrett said in the diary room regarding Dee:

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I'm not afraid to say that Dee is absolutely my Survivor crush. I mean, Dee is like, stunning. So stunning that I can't even function. Not only that, she is a hardcore player so I feel like I'm in a trap.

Barrett has eyes for the Survivor winner and Season 50 cast member, and it would appear he's not the only one. Here's what Dee had to say about Barrett when talking to the cameras on the live feeds (via Tooms):

You guys, Barrett is the sweetest, funniest...people underestimate him. They're thinking he's this nerd who's just quiet, and really he's just sitting back & observing. Yeah, maybe he is a nerd, but he's my nerd. So, I really like Barrett.

Live feeders have also noticed the two touching each other's knees during game talk, and there was some additional flirtation happening in the backyard when they were tossing bean bags back and forth. It could just be they're being super friendly, but the more I see, the more I'm convinced it's only a matter of time before we see a full-blown romance blossom between these two.