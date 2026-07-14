Ryan Reynolds’ Mayday Trailer Is Top Gun Meets Misery, And I Can’t Look Away

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are teaming up for a movie that flips the concept of classic Cold War films and throws in a bit of Top Gun and Misery. While the Soviets still largely seem to be the villain in Mayday, an American behind enemy lines finds a friend in an Uncle Sam-loving Russian.

As if I needed another reason to renew my Apple TV+ subscription, Branagh and Reynolds had me cackling with this trailer that shows an American-loving ex-KGB citizen attempting to get a downed pilot back to the United States. When this movie was first announced, I wasn't sure how to feel about it, but I can firmly say after seeing the trailer I'm on board.

I'm Already Loving The Chemistry Between Kenneth Branagh And Ryan Reynolds

Kenneth Branagh is not someone I regularly associate with comedy, and you won't find one listed amongst his best movies. That said, I totally vibe with Ryan Reynolds' Troy playing the straight man to the America-obsessed Nikolai, whose passion for describing things like McDonald's had me cackling even in this short trailer.

It also seems like Mayday features a good deal of action, which I'm also on board with. Overall, it feels like a cool take on the usual spy thriller genre, and putting someone with the star power of Ryan Reynolds as the star has me optimistic this movie will get a lot of attention. Here's hoping the whole movie is as entertaining as the trailer.

When Does Mayday Come Out?

Fortunately, we don't have to wait long for Mayday to hit the upcoming 2026 movie releases. The film hits Apple TV+ on September 4th, and while I'm happy to see it sooner rather than later, I fear it missed a big opportunity. They could've gone full tilt with the Cold War theme, and timed it to the anniversary of the destruction of the Berlin Wall in November!

In any case, it'll be a good appetizer for another Ryan Reynolds appearance potentially on the way. There's been a lot of speculation that he'll reprise his role as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, though that is still unconfirmed at the moment. The good news is if that doesn't happen, at least we'll get to see him kick some butt in Mayday, which hails from the same producers of Deadpool & Wolverine. It's not quite the Marvel fun readers may be used to, but I can see the similarities in the action.

As mentioned, make sure that your Apple TV+ subscription is up to date for the upcoming release of Mayday on September 4th. Honestly, I think it's a good one to have on a monthly basis anyway, as I find myself watching more and more quality shows and movies on the platform.