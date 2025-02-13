The Fantastic Advice Denzel Washington Gave Colman Domingo About Handling Award Season: 'He Wanted To Remind Me What It's Actually About'
Denzel Washington had solid advice for two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.
Colman Domingo earned his second Best Actor Oscar nomination in as many years, which is a pretty impressive feat that has only been accomplished a few times before. One actor who has done it is Denzel Washington, who has been nominated for so many awards it's hard to count (except the BAFTA), and it turns out the Gladiator II star had some solid advice for the younger actor who will probably see a lot more awards in the years to come.
Back in 2020, before Domingo was the toast of the Oscars, he was in the cast of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a Netflix film produced by Denzel. Domingo tells People Washington gave him a piece of advice about awards, doing the job of acting is ultimately about the satisfaction that comes with the work. According to Domingo, Washington said…
It’s good advice to be sure. Being nominated for and winning awards is surely wonderful, but if you make it the goal, and fail to achieve it, then you lose sight of what makes the awards meaningful in the first place. Washington himself was seen as having a shot at a nomination for his role in Gladiator II. It didn't happen, and Washington didn't seem too upset by it, clearly practicing what he preaches here.
For Colman Domingo, the focus is on doing great work and finding it rewarding in itself. If you can achieve it, then you feel much more fulfilled. If the work then happens to receive awards, so much the better. He continued…
Domingo himself wouldn’t receive an Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but the movie would receive several nominations, including a posthumous Best Actor nod for Chadwick Boseman. While Domingo wasn’t recognized then, he says Denzel likely saw it was only a matter of time before the nominations started rolling in. Domingo said…
All that is not to say Colman Domingo doesn’t appreciate, or doesn’t want, to win the awards. He clearly is happy to have his two Oscar nominations. The awards show others appreciate his work and that is meaningful to him. He continued…
It’s a safe bet Colman Domingo isn’t done getting the Oscar love, whether or not he wins the award at the 2025 Oscars. However, he also makes plenty of movies that are far less likely to get awards consideration, he’s a voice in Disney+ Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and he’ll appear later this year in The Electric State for the Russo Brothers. Domingo appreciates he has this other work because it helps him focus on the “reward” and not the “award.” He said…
Whether Colman Domingo will win an Oscar for his role in Sing Sing is unclear. The competition this year is quite stiff. However, while Domingo might be disappointed if he doesn’t come away with the award, it doesn’t mean he won’t still feel like he did his job well.
