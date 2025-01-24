Fast And Furious’ Jordana Brewster Shares How She Wants To ‘Go Back To The Roots’ Of The First Movie For Fast 11, And I Hope Her Wish Comes True

There may be no modern film franchise that has changed so much over the course of its story as Fast & Furious. A group of characters who started out as street racers stealing DVD players are now super secret agents. Every new film in the franchise takes things to a new, even more insane, level. But Jordana Brewster would love to see the franchise return to its roots.

Brewster, who appears in the new movie Heart Eyes alongside Final Destination star Devon Sawa, compared her feelings about the Fast & Furious franchise to his thoughts about the horror series when recently speaking with Collider. She indicated a wish that the next movie would be a bit grittier than the recent entires, and that she would get to do more in it. Brewster said…

Yeah, big time. I would like to go back to the roots of the first one, kind of like what you were saying with Final Destination. I think it should be back in LA, I think it should be gritty, and I think Mia should go back to being part of a group that's kicking some ass.

I can certainly get behind this. The expectation is that the next movie, Fast and Furious 11 or Fast X Part II or whatever it ends up being called, will be the last. That is, at least inside the core franchise, as Fast & Furious spinoffs are reportedly still in development. If that’s the case, it makes poetic (and possibly thematic) sense to see the franchise come full circle and have the last movie feel more like the first.

And I can absolutely get behind Jordana Brewster’s Mia getting a chance to kick a bit more ass in the next movie. She’s always been a great character. Unfortunately, because Mia is married to Brian, the still-living character played by the late Paul Walker, the franchise has clearly had difficulty figuring out how to keep Mia on screen while justifying that Brian needs to remain off-screen. Brewster has been trying to get Mia to do more on screen for years.

And maybe Jordana Brewster’s wish could actually come true. Recent rumors, while far from confirmed, have suggested that Vin Diesel is having trouble rounding up the money needed to make the massive, expensive, blockbuster he’s trying to produce. If these rumors are in fact true, then the final Fast & Furious movie may need to be a smaller production due to financial constraints.

Having said that, a smaller version of Fast & Furious seems unlikely at this point. The story of traveling to exotic locations around the world is part of what fans now love about it, so setting the final movie just in L.A. might be a letdown for some. Fast & Furious 11 currently has an unspecified 2026 release date.