Fast X Almost Gave Jason Momoa's Dante A Brother, And It's Not Too Late To Make This Happen

Families can be tricky, especially in the world of the Fast Saga. Just when you think you’ve got the entire tree traced down to the roots, a secret Toretto pops out that looks a lot like John Cena. Fast X pulled that sort of trick itself, thanks to revealing Jason Momoa as a secret son of Fast Five baddie Hernan Reyes. But if this sequel to one of the best action movies followed another path it was contemplating, Dante Reyes was going to have a brother working alongside him.

Alan Ritchson’s Aimes Was Supposed To Be Dante Reyes’ Brother

If you’re somehow pondering the notion that Alan Ritchson’s villainous Aimes was going to be that brother, you sure know your Fast twists! When the Reacher actor previously spoke to EW to promote the film, he dug into the villainy that The Agency’s current overseer represents; revealing the following familial connection that almost was:

I don't know if this is divulging too much, but we shot a couple different stories. One was that Jason Momoa's character and Aimes were blood brothers. They were actually related, and one of the reasons why they were unified was because of their genetic link. There is a version in the editing room of that film, but at the end of the day it was decided that the other version which is what's in the film now — we learn at the end of the movie that really surprising twist that there was an alliance between them the whole time making him maybe the bad guy — that's what we're left with. I wasn't really sure which version of that was going to live, but I did know that there was a lot of duplicity in the character and that he was ultimately a bad guy, at least for now. We'll see what the future holds.

As one of the franchise new kids added to the Fast X cast , Ritchson turned out to be a secret baddie revealed in the later acts of director Louis Leterrier’s film. Acting as a part of the Reyes family operation since that fateful vault chase in 2011, this brotherly connection helps make more sense of this heel turn for the action star.

Though it also makes me wonder if this twist would have been present back when Keanu Reeves was considered for this Fast role . In either case, though Aimes’ blood ties have been left on the cutting room floor, I don’t think it’s too late to reinstate them; especially with where the Vin Diesel driven series currently stands.

Why It’s Not Too Late For Fast And Furious 11 To Make This Twist Happen

It’s easy to just chalk up Aimes’ work with the Reyes family as another case of corruption bankrolled by Hernan (Joaquim de Almeida) and his influence. That being said, by time we hit Fast X ending , we see both Dante and his potential brother both taking part in the havoc that sets the table for one, if not two sequels to close off the Fast Saga.

Establishing Jason Momoa and Alan Ritchson as brothers would only give both parties skin in the game, and further establishes validity in this Agency employee’s grudge with Dominic Torretto. Plus, how better to close out the Fast and Furious series than with the ultimate trilogy spanning family feud: Reyes v. Torretto?

For as much as we all joke about it, that one word is the beating hard of the Fast movies. Representing a force for good most of the time, the darker side of that notion has already been put to the test with Dante Reyes' mere existence. To add Aimes to the throng only makes that point stronger, both in literal physical power and in thematic punch.

Naturally there’s no work being done on Fast and Furious 11 at the moment, due to the twin strike actions underway through the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. That doesn’t mean that the gears aren’t still turning, as Diesel has texted director Louis Leterrier with messages where he hopes that his Fast series collaborator is resting up for the road ahead. As all involved are eager to get back to work, this prospect is something that should definitely be considered, as it’d be a very vital thread to tying it all together in time for the grand finale.