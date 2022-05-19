Fast X Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Adding To Its Cast List, And Now We Know A Familiar Character Will Be Back

Every story has an ending, and after more than two decades of entertaining moviegoing audiences, the main Fast & Furious saga is beginning its final lap to the finish line. Many of your favorites will be back for the penultimate entry, Fast & Furious 10, a.k.a. Fast X, including someone who skipped out on last year’s F9. Folks, Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody is back in play for this upcoming movie.

Having been introduced in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious as a government agent who was working closely with Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, Little Nobody aided the Fast & Furious protagonists in their conflict against Charlize Theron’s Cipher. Now THR has shared that Scott Eastwood (who’s also known from movies like Suicide Squad and Pacific Rim: Uprising) has signed on to reprise this character for Fast X. Will this be the movie where we finally learn Little Nobody’s name?

It doesn’t hurt to have another ally in the fight against evil, and while Little Nobody wasn’t always on board for the main characters’ methods, he was ultimately helped them emerge victorious in The Fate of the Furious. So here’s hoping he’s still on their side during the events of Fast X, as opposed to having been turned and now working against the interests of Dominic Toretto and the ol’ gang. What makes Little Nobody’s return more intriguing is that we still don’t where we stand with Mr. Nobody following after went down in F9.

Although Kurt Russell reprised Mr. Nobody in F9 for a flashback showing how he helped Han Lue fake his death in Tokyo, within the present day storyline, he was nowhere to be seen. Mr. Nobody had been aboard the transport plane carrying Cipher, but it was shot down by rogue agents, who abducted the criminal mastermind and brought her to Thue Ersted Rasmussen’s Otto, who was in cahoots with John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. When Dom, Letty, Roman, Tej and Ramsey went to investigate the plane crash, Mr. Nobody wasn’t around, and they weren’t able to look for him because they were soon attacked by Jakob and his team of mercenaries. By the time F9 ended, it remained unclear what happened to Mr. Nobody.

There’s been no mention of Kurt Russell appearing in Fast X, so what’s the deal? Is Mr. Nobody dead, and has Little Nobody taken over as the main government liaison for Dominic Toretto’s team? Or is Mr. Nobody still out there and Little Nobody requires the team’s help with finding him? I’m more inclined towards the latter since if the Fast & Furious franchise wanted to kill off Mr. Nobody, they’d likely bring back Russell to shoot a death scene rather than just take his character out offscreen. As such, maybe Russell will appear in Fast X and it’s simply being kept secret for now, or maybe he won’t be back until Fast & Furious 11, the final entry.

In any case, we can now count Scott Eastwood as being part of the Fast X cast, which also includes newcomers Jason Momoa (who’s playing a villain), Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson and Alan Ritchson. The blockbuster hits theaters on May 19, 2023, and is now being directed by Louis Leterrier following Justin Lin’s exit.