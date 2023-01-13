Fast X Has Recast An Important Fast And Furious Character With A Disney+ Star

The Fast & Furious franchise has always been keen on family, whether we’re talking blood relations or people you’re extremely close with thanks to shared experiences. Dominic Toretto has never been lacking for family to turn to, but ever since The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel’s character been a member of the fatherhood club by taking care of his son, Brian Marcos, named after Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner. Little Brian has appeared in two Fast & Furious movies now, and word’s come in that for his third appearance, he’ll be played by a Disney+ star.

Leo Abelo Perry, who made his film debut in last year’s Cheaper by the Dozen reboot (which Disney+ subscribers can view) and was most recently seen playing Chip in the ABC live special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, will play Brian Marcos in Fast X, per Variety. Perry takes over from the role from twins Isaac and Immanuel Holtane, who played Brian as a toddler in F9. You may have also seen Perry in TV shows like Black-ish and The Big Leap, and he also created his own movement, Dance for Justice, to raise money for causes like Black Lives Matter and various art, music and sports-centric educational programs.

In The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto learned that his former love interest, Elena Neves, gave birth to Brian Marcos after the two went their separate ways. After Elena was murdered by Connor Rhodes, Cipher’s right-hand man in that movie, and Owen and Deckard Shaw teamed up to save the baby from Charlize Theron’s villainous character, Dom named his son Brian, and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz became his stepmother. In F9, we saw Dom and Letty raisin Brian out in the country, giving him as peaceful a life as possible.

With Brian Marcos now being played by an actor who’s delivered a lot of lines across various projects, this suggests that he could play a decently-sized role in Fast X, as opposed to sitting on the sidelines. Naturally we won’t see Leo Abelo Perry behind the wheel of a car, but the events that unfold in the next Fast & Furious movie may Brian forcibly drawn into this latest round of craziness despite Dom and Letty’s attempts to keep him save. He could easily become a hostage at the hands of Cipher and Dante, the eccentric latter character played by Fast & Furious newcomer Jason Momoa.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too much longer to learn how Leo Abelo Perry’s Brian Marcos fits into the Fast X picture. The movie arrives in five months, and the first trailer is expected to premiere ahead of the Super Bowl. Other newcomers who’ve joined the Fast X cast include Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Daniela Melchior and Alan Ritchson. It’s also been rumored that Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar will return in Fast X, having last been seen in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 seemingly meeting her demise.

Fast X races to the silver screen on May 19, so make sure you’re caught up on what went down in F9 beforehand by watching that movie with your HBO Max subscription. Fast X is the penultimate movie in The Fast Saga, and the final entry is expected to come out in early 2024.