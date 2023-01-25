Peacock's Traitors Is A Joy That Will Scratch That Survivor Itch Until The New Season

There are popular reality competition shows, and then there’s CBS’ Survivor. The series has been on for decades, and will soon begin its whopping 44th season on the air, following 43’s wild finale . While two seasons a year is a luxury, hardcore fans like myself still have a hard time waiting for new episodes– especially on Wednesdays. But luckily I found the perfect show to whet my appetite, and there are even some iconic castaways involved . Because Peacock’s new show Traitors is a total joy that will scratch that Survivor itch until the new season begins.

We’re still a few months away from Survivor 44 premiering this March, but luckily audiences were given another game full of deceit and challenges to keep us satiated. The Traitors (opens in new tab) is currently streaming in its entirety on Peacock, featuring 20 contestants basically playing a high-stakes game of Murder or Among Us. 17 of them are working together as Faithfuls, while 3 others are the mischievous Traitors who want to steal the pot of money for themselves and create chaos. Once per day the contestants vote someone out in hopes of banishing the Traitors. And each night the remaining Traitors get to “murder” a Faithful and take them out of the game.

Obviously this means that there is a ton of lying and deception going on, especially for the three Traitors. Between that and the process of voting someone out, this charming new show definitely has Survivor vibes. Contestants must also do missions to make money for the final prize, which only adds to the stakes. The Traitors is hosted by icon of stage and screen Alan Cumming, who seems to be having the time of his life with his over the top narration of the events. Seriously, give the man an Emmy.

Reality TV fans will also be thrilled with the cast of the Traitors, which features a mixture of unknowns and reality stars. This includes one of the most beloved Survivor contestants of all time: four-time competitor Cirie Fields. She’s joined by three-time player Stephenie LaGrossa (who she competed with on both Survivor and Snake in the Grass ) as well as Bravolebrities like Brandi Glanville , Kate Chastain, Reza Farahan, and Kyle Cooke. The cast also includes Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore. Finally there’s The Bachelorette’s Arie Luyendyk.

As you might have guessed, these big personalities are great television, on top of the twists and turns that come throughout The Traitors’ 10 episode first season. Having Cirie on screen is always a delight, and she and Stephenie really take to this new game well. And because Traitors is so fresh and new, it makes for some really organic conflicts between various contestants. Tears are shed, blindsides are had, and throughout it all Alan Cumming absolutely drips charm.

While I loved binge-watching The Traitors, I have to say that I kind of wish that Peacock released it episode by episode, instead of all at once. It would have been fun to have the stakes rise with each week, and allow for more fun discourse on social media. The chatter about Traitors online does seem to be increasing, so it seems like folks are tuning in. Let’s just hope that we get a second season, possibly including more reality TV personalities and Survivor icons. Fingers crossed.