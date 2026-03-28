I Feel Weird Saying This, But I Don't Think Mr. Le Bail Is A Bad Guy In The Ready Or Not Movies

Spoiler Warning! There are major spoilers for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come below. If you haven’t watched the new horror movie, please exit before things get messy.

In the years since the Ready or Not franchise launched and introduced audiences to a universe in which the world’s elite have made a pact with the devil for seemingly vastless power and wealth, we’ve been on some wild and extremely bloody adventures. With the release of the second installment, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, on the 2026 movie schedule, I’ve been thinking a lot about Mr. Le Bail, the mysterious demonic force behind all the madness and mayhem.

After pretty much watching these two great horror movies back-to-back, and going along with Samara Weaving’s Grace as she finds herself in two dangerous games of hide-and-seek, I’m not entirely convinced Mr. Le Bail is that bad of a guy. Sure, he is a mysterious demonic force requiring the utmost level of loyalty, but does that make him a villain? Let’s figure it out, or at least try..

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(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

So, Who Is Mr. Le Bail?

Though Mr. Le Bail, with his control over the most powerful families on the planet, is at the center of both Ready or Not movies, it’s never made entirely clear what he is exactly. I mean, I know he’s some kind of demonic force and all, but is he actually the O.G. fallen angel, Satan himself, or just some random demon with a whole lot of pull, some seriously deep pockets, and an obsession with arbitrary games that essentially lead to a blood sacrifice?

In the first movie, I was in the whole “this is just a powerful demon” camp and saw him as a demonic force who convinced some family to play his silly games in exchange for infinite wealth, power, and control. However, in the outrageously fun Here I Come, Mr. Le Bail seems like the devil himself after the whole dark wedding, pit of goats, and the surviving families literally killing one another for the powerful ring to control the high seat.

That being said, we only see this ghostly figure twice in the franchise. At the end of the first movie, he simply appears in the raging house fire to nod at Grace. He does something similar at the sequel’s conclusion. However, he speaks neither time…

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

He Simply Brings Out The Worst Out In People

I will admit that convincing people that they have to follow this odd rule, in which they are forced to kill a bride if she pulls out a “Hide and Seek” card on her wedding night, is pretty diabolical, but these not-so-fine folks did sign a pledge to the devil. If anything, it feels like Mr. Le Bail (a play on Belial from the Hebrew Bible and Old Testament) simply brings out the worst in people, almost as if he’s some kind of demonic enabler who promises limitless riches

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I’ll put it this way: the Le Domas, Danforth, El Caido, Rajan, and Wilkinson families probably weren’t the kindest, most altruistic, or loving of families before they literally swore a blood oath with a mysterious figure from the underworld all those generations ago. It’s not like they were tempted by a suave and sophisticated demon and immediately became bad people. While I will admit he does bring out the worst in them (as the fear of being turned into an explosive blast of blood and gore will do to you), these people were rotten at the core long before Mr. Le Bail asked them to play “Hide and Seek.”

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman)

It Almost Feels Like He’s A Judge Of Character

While it is true that he gives power to some truly awful and irreparable people who will do anything and everything to keep their slice of the pie, or the whole dang pie, it almost feels like Mr. Le Bail is playing the long game in terms of judging one’s character. At the end of both movies, what happens? If you guessed that super-rich families who are the very epitome of most, if not all, the seven deadly sins are killed off, then you’d be correct. You could argue that he’s just evil pushing evil, but I don’t see it like that.

Instead, I see it as Mr. Le Bail giving these powerful institutions enough rope to hang themselves, just very slowly and over the course of multiple generations. They all pay for their sins one way or another, and by dawn, those who attempted to win it all instead turned into a meaty explosion. I mean, it’s almost as if he let Grace and Faith live (surely those names are coincidences, right?) because they were willing to throw away the power instead of being tempted and consumed by it.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

If Anything, He’s A Force Of Chaos

I am not saying that Mr. Le Bail is a good or noble being, because he is either a demon or the devil. However, I think, if anything, he’s a force of chaos, a presence in place to keep humanity on its toes as part of some larger experiment. Are there higher powers at play, and is Mr. Le Bail just a test to see if humanity can be saved, or was God right in banishing Adam and Eve from the Garden?

I know, I know, it sounds odd referring to him as a force of chaos when everything we’ve learned about Mr. Le Bail in the first two movies shows that he’s OBSESSED with rules and making people pay for not following them. However, his impact on people, especially those the most afraid of losing their power and control, does lead to an infinite amount of chaos. Add to that the fact that we have no idea what he wants out of all of this. How’s the saying go about watching the world burn?

So, I’m still not convinced that Mr. Le Bail is an entirely evil force, but instead something more complex. If the franchise continues and we see more of this mysterious figure, I hope we learn more about him.