I Thought I Was Ready For Dumbledore's Funeral In The New Harry Potter Audiobook (I Was Wrong)

As excited as I am that the final Harry Potter full-cast audiobook is set to drop this month, I'm also a little bit sad. I've been really enjoying revisiting the series with these new versions, and waiting for the next one each month has undoubtedly been a part of that. I've lost count of the times I've read this series since it was first released, which is why I thought I was prepared for one of the series' saddest scenes. What Audible Studios and Pottermore Publishing's edition did with Dumbledore's funeral at the end of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince wrecked me, and I need to talk about it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Harry Potter Full Cast Audiobooks Add Music And Sound Effects

In addition to featuring a huge cast of actors voicing the roles of J.K. Rowling's beloved characters (some with truly fantastic performances), Audible's full cast audiobook editions also include sound effects and music at certain parts of the story to enhance the scene. For example, during the scene in the hospital wing, when Harry and the other characters are discussing Dumbledore's death, they pause to listen to Fawkes' song in the distance. At that point, sad but soothing music plays behind the narration. Six books into these new full-cast editions, I should've expected something particularly moving for Dumbledore's funeral, and yet...

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

I Wasn't Prepared For Dumbledore's Funeral

The last chapter of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is called "The White Tomb." This final segment of the story includes Hogwarts staff and students (along with countless visitors from other parts of the wizarding world) gathering for Dumbledore's funeral. It's another devastating scene from the book that wasn't included in the movie (in the film, we see McGonagall and other characters raise their wands in tribute to Dumbledore not long after his death, but there's no funeral).

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As the funeral scene starts in the new audiobook, the sound effects are mostly limited to audible feet shuffling as the guests arrive, and a bell ringing in the distance. It isn't until the merpeople show up that the scene really comes to life, as we can hear them singing together from the nearby lake. Their song grows louder as Hagrid begins to walk in carrying Dumbledore's body, and this is about the time that the tears come for me. Not only is the merpeople's song really beautiful, but we can hear Hagrid's muffled cries as he continues to take Dumbledore to the front, which just pushes the emotional impact over the edge.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

I Didn't Think I Could Experience This Scene Like It Was Brand New Again

Given the number of times I've read these books, the pain of Dumbledore's death isn't nearly as jarring as it was when I first read Half-Blood Prince. Of course, I still get emotional when rereading, but by the time Dumbledore's funeral comes up, I'm usually past the worst of the sadness over his death, and more focused on what Harry's planning to do next. The story is wrapping up, and I can just feel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows coming.

Listening to these new audiobooks has been very different from listening to one of the original audiobooks -- as I'm in the U.S., I'm much more familiar with Jim Dale's narration than Stephen Fry's. Comparing the original U.S. audiobooks to these new editions is like comparing hippogriffs to thestrals as far as I'm concerned. Both are awesome in their own right, and I'm glad to have both in my Audible library. I knew going into this revisit of the series that we were getting the opportunity to enjoy the Harry Potter books in a new way, but I didn't expect to be able to have such a fresh sense of grief over Dumbledore's death, considering how familiar I am with the story. It really is a credit to Audible's production that this new version is that effective.

(Image credit: Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

Buying The New Harry Potter Audiobooks On Audible

The first six Harry Potter full-cast audiobooks are now available on Audible. The price for each of them ranges from $31-$48 depending on the book. As an Audible Premium Plus member, I purchased them for one Audible credit a piece, which is a great deal when factoring in the monthly cost ($14.95/month for Premium Plus, which includes one audiobook credit each month, in addition to other perks). There's a cheaper plan that includes one credit per month for $8.99, but it looks like you don't get to keep the audiobooks you purchase if you cancel your membership. Definitely something to keep in mind if you're like me and love to reread your favorites.

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The Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows full cast audio edition arrives May 12, 2026. And that's not the only thing Potter fans have to look forward to this year, as HBO's Harry Potter TV show arrives in a matter of months. The book-to-screen adaptation debuts Christmas 2026.