Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Sang At Belfast’s Premiere Party, And There’s Video

2021 has been the year of Jamie Dornan’s musical talents. Fans heard him sing through his gut-busting role in this year’s Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, and they’re about to see him warm everyone’s hearts in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast . If that wasn’t enough, the Fifty Shades of Grey star just gave everyone a moment that combines both, as Dornan was filmed singing at the premiere party for his latest film.

Much as we’ve seen him do in the trailer for Belfast, Jamie Dornan took to the stage during the big bash for the film and sang “Everlasting Love” to the crowd. While he seems to be lip-syncing it in Belfast, that fact doesn’t rob the moment of its absolute beauty. But after seeing, and hearing Dornan actually singing the tune in this video on Twitter , it’s hard not to want a full version to drop as a single to promote Belfast. Prepare yourself for the video below:

The incredible #JamieDornan singing #EverlastingLove tonight at the @BelfastMovie premiere! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ubT2P0riKgNovember 9, 2021 See more

We’ll let you take a moment and embrace the adorability of Jamie Dornan’s Belfast serenade. It’s something that’s truly worth taking the time to enjoy, as it’s another step in Dornan’s post- Fifty Shades of Grey career that has endeared him to the world. The best case scenario could be that Jamie Dornan gets some extra awards attention, thanks to both his performance and this charming real-life moment. But even if that doesn’t happen, the world is going to fall in love with Dornan all over again, thanks to his eagerness to belt out a tune for the folks in the audience.

It also helps Belfast sees former franchise heartthrob Jamie Dornan combining his charms with Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe . Playing the parents to Jude Hill’s Buddy, their love story plays out through the film, with this moment having a special place in the proceedings. The actual scene where he “sings” Love Affair’s 1968 rendition of “Everlasting Love” is one that stood out as a highlight in the trailers, and apparently even the studio realized that fact themselves. We say this, because if you look below, you can see a portion of Belfast’s huge musical hug included, courtesy of Focus Features:

One final note needs to be discussed, before we all mutually agree to waste the rest of the day rewatching that Jamie Dornan video. As Belfast will see him grabbing another share of the limelight, you've got to wonder if he'll be drafted to star in a full-blown musical in the near future. It might take a couple more moments like this one to get that ball rolling, but at the very least, Mr. Dornan has gone a long way towards erasing the buzz that's surrounded his absolutely bonkers role in Wild Mountain Thyme. Now that's something to sing about.