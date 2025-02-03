Final Destination: Bloodlines Revealed A Gnarly Kill At A Piercing Store, I Can’t Wait To See How Many New Fears It’ll Awaken In Me

Final Destination: Bloodlines has been ramping up for its May 16th premiere on the 2025 movie schedule , and the new teaser only adds to the fervor. The two-minute sneak peek lets us in on a ghastly Rube Goldberg machine-induced kill from hell on an unsuspecting tattoo/piercing artist, which already has my skin crawling. The sixth installment is already promising campy yet haunting new ways to die, and I’m sure there will be plenty more unlocked as the movie nears.

While what we know about FD6 is still relatively limited in terms of plot and a full cast list, it seems that the 2025 release will have some new life to it. The franchise’s creator, Jeffrey Reddick, shared that there are slight structure changes to how death works in 6 without giving too much away. The new teaser focuses on a piercing store, and its sole employee, Erik, meeting death after his last customer leaves. Take a look for yourself:

Things start to go awry when he settles into the shop. The employee inadvertently starts the chain of events that will bring his demise. He doesn’t notice it unfolding because he’s giving himself a sentimental tattoo while listening to his ‘sad playlist,’ and things go from sad to bad in a matter of moments.

The sequence of events is a capitalized Gnarly, with the sprinkles of camp and humor–true to the franchise’s roots. It is encouraging to see this scene, minus the actual thought of a chain linking to a nose piercing and getting eaten alive by flames, because it seems like it’s towing the franchise line well. I mean, we all know that not all Final Destination death scenes ranked well with moviegoers, but the sixth installment feels fresh.

What doesn’t feel fresh or nice is the Grim Reaper bobblehead watching from above, and then tripping, the fateful series of events unfold. If this kill is just the beginning, I can only imagine what awaits viewers and how many more fears I can add to my list. For now, tattoo artist Erik’s death is more than enough to keep me quaking in my boots. The moment he gets hooked, it’s all over like a fish getting reeled in–just look at that face:

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The teaser really is skin-crawling, but in a good unsettling way. Again, the thought of a highly unlikely, but not impossible untimely death can be added to my newly-awakened fear list. These deaths are what the franchise is pro at, and what fans like me are looking for, especially after the controversial way OG Alex got killed off . And even though I will inevitably be haunted by some of the more gruesome deaths, like this one, FD6 can’t come soon enough.

I’m sure this tattoo and piercings shop is only the tip of the iceberg in regards to garish kills in Final Destination: Bloodlines. The real question remains, truly, how many of the scenes will give me, and fans like me, a new onslaught of unrealized fears?

Want to head back to the beginning in preparation for the May 16th release? Catch Final Destination with a Max subscription.