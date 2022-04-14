How To Watch The Final Destination Movies Streaming

Over the course of a little more than a decade, the Final Destination movies gave audiences some of the most gruesome on-screen deaths out of any major horror movie franchise. Starting in 2000, the supernatural horror franchise made you think twice about standing too close to a train, driving behind a log truck, or laying in a tanning bed.

And although some of these scenes, like a certain one involving a terrifying eye surgery gone awry, are admittedly hard to stomach, some of us keep coming back again and again. Perhaps this is why the franchise is planning a comeback. While we wait for more information on the future, here’s how you can watch the Final Destination movies streaming.

Final Destination (2000)

Moments before Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) is set to join his classmates on a transatlantic flight to Paris, the high schooler has a premonition of the plane exploding on takeoff. While everyone, especially the group of passengers kicked off the plane with him, initially thinks Alex is being hysterical, his vision is soon proven right when the plane bursts into a fireball just off the runway. But Alex and his friends were supposed to be on that plane, and death is here to let them know in Final Destination.

Stream Final Destination on IMDb TV.

Rent/Buy Final Destination on Amazon.

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Kimberly Corman (A.J. Cook) thinks that she and her friends have escaped a fiery death when she prevents them from driving on a highway that soon becomes the scene of a deadly, multi-vehicle accident. But even though she saved her friends and others from a certain doom, Kimberly’s actions only open the door for Death to come pick them off one by one in Final Destination 2.

Stream Final Destination 2 on IMDb TV.

Rent/Buy Final Destination 2 on Amazon.

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Just before she is about to board a new roller coaster with her friends after graduating high school, Wendy Christensen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) receives a vision of the amusement park ride malfunctioning and killing everyone involved. Though she and some of her friends get off before the ride can take off, the premonition comes true and results in the deaths of dozens of people in one fell swoop. But this isn’t Wendy’s only brush with death, only the first in Final Destination 3.

Stream Final Destination 3 on Netflix.

Rent/Buy Final Destination 3 on Amazon.

The Final Destination (2009)

The Final Destination follows Nick O’Bannon (Bobby Campo) as he and his friends initially escape death during a freak accident at a crowded race track only to become the target of a mysterious force that begins picking them off one at a time. In a race against death, Nick tries to make sense of the mystery before his fate is sealed.

Stream The Final Destination on Netflix.

Rent/Buy The Final Destination on Amazon.

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Death comes back with a vengeance in Final Destination 5 when Sam Lawton (Nicholas D’Agosto) has a premonition of a bridge collapse before jumping into the action to save the lives of many who would have been taken in the tragedy. But Sam’s heroics are soon for naught as all those who were pulled from the bridge find themselves in Death’s crosshairs.

Stream Final Destination 5 on Netflix.

Rent/Buy Final Destination 5 on Amazon.

Hopefully this holds you over until the next installment in the Final Destination franchise is released. But while you wait, check out all the upcoming horror movies coming to theaters and various streaming services.