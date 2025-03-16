I Finally Watched Sing Sing And Here's Why I Think It's One Of The Best Movies About The Importance Of Art Programs

I respect and admire Colman Domingo’s acting abilities. He transforms himself with each performance and grows with each new project. Therefore, I looked forward to watching his Oscar-nominated Sing Sing performance. Domingo earned this nomination, and in my opinion, possibly should have won.

Not only is his performance breathtaking, but the film is outstanding. Anyone can see why it made our best movies of 2024 list . It now has a special place in my heart, as it's a beautiful display of the importance of art programs.

We see a lot of movies about the power of art, from writing and painting, to acting and singing, but not as many that show the impact of art programs. These films about these organizations also usually focus on how they inspire the youth.

However, this one showcases their transformative power for everyone. Art programs have a way of helping, healing, and highlighting someone’s talent. They are important, and Sing Sing proves this in many ways.

(Image credit: A24)

I Think Sing Sing’s Message About Art As An Escape Connects With Many

Growing up, books were my escape. They allowed me to focus so intently on another world that I forgot my own. In my late teens and early twenties, writing fiction became a huge part of my daily routine. I got so focused on world-building and character development that the real world ceased to matter in those moments. I have always seen art as a form of escaping, so I immediately connected with this idea.

Art as a form of escapism is one of the core takeaways from Sing Sing. The inmates use this acting program as a way to forget their harsh reality. They use it to still experience things beyond the mundane routine of prison life. Additionally, acting becomes very important to them. They take it too seriously because they don’t have much else to occupy their time and minds. With the theater program, the inmates also develop an appreciation for acting and writing.

One of Sing Sing’s best moments involves Divine G (Colman Domingo) giving Divine Eye (Clarence Maclin) a speech about why he needs to get it together before he ruins the program for everyone. Some of the story plays things comedically with how the inmates take their roles and the program. However, during that speech and later in the film, it becomes clear how transformative the program is for them. It gives them a purpose in an environment that can feel purposeless.

(Image credit: A24)

The Brilliant Acting Performances Highlight Why The Film Is Great, And Also Why Art Can Be Important For Happiness

Colman Domingo gives another stellar performance. He’s at the top of his game in Sing Sing. His performance is the kind that’s understated, underrated, and simply magnificent. It’s my favorite performance of his thus far. However, sometimes an actor is only as good as his scene partners, and every actor here is impressive. Most of them are not professional actors, so that makes their performances even more groundbreaking. Some are playing versions of themselves, but that doesn’t take away the pure raw brilliance of these performances.

It shows that the theater program has helped them find their inner Brando, DiCaprio, Peck, Poitier, Washington, and other top-notch actors at their best. Because acting is so important for the story, their talent gives the film a meta feel.

Their experience with this art program probably helped them give these outstanding performances. Clarence Maclin as Divine Eye gives one of the best supporting actor performances of 2024, so it’s a shame he didn’t receive more award recognition.

However, one of the messages I took from the film is about art for art's sake. These men may not get the awards or praise they deserve but that’s not the point. The point is that acting makes them happy. It brings them joy. Sing Sing highlights how acting is a source of joy and enlightenment for them.

(Image credit: A24)

The Play Performed By The Inmates Showcases Arts’ Higher Purpose In Sing Sing

This story features an original play written by the inmates' performing arts teacher. He writes it based on their suggestions, and it sounds ridiculous. However, the inmates take it very seriously. This adds to the comedy of the film, but also reminds people of how art is an abstract concept.

No one believes this play will win prestigious awards. That doesn’t matter. It’s the fact that the play has given these men something to look forward to. It’s allowed them creative expression.

I was originally annoyed that Sing Sing didn’ t take home any Oscars nor did it receive many nominations. However, like with the play, that doesn’t matter. The movie told a beautiful story that needed telling. It also allowed these former inmates some much-deserved spotlight. Their talent is remarkable and we got to see it because of Sing Sing.

Sometimes the higher purpose of art is to just exist. Its existence means so much to so many, even if it’s not the standard masterpiece. The idea of something being exceptional is subjective anyway.

(Image credit: A24)

The Film Gets A Lot Of Its Power From Using Art To Humanize The Inmates

There are so many movies about prison life or set in prisons that depict inmates as monsters. They fight, commit crimes, and do unspeakable things to each other and whomever they come across. Sometimes those things may happen in prison, however, it is likely not the daily activity of many prisoners.

Sing Sing shows a more nuanced look at inmates. They are human with the same blood, bones, hopes, dreams, and trauma as many others. They just made some bad decisions, had unfortunate luck, or even did some things that they now regret. The film shows that prisoners are not just these brutal beings depicted in way too many movies and TV shows.

Sing Sing is powerful for many reasons, but one of the most powerful is how it doesn’t use the standard portrayals. These men are fully formed characters and so very human. Because this is based on real people, and many play themselves, that may be why it’s so good at humanizing these people. However, that doesn’t take away from the choices made to help give these characters layers.

More movies set in correctional facilities, prisons, and juvenile detentions should take this approach. Give these characters more depth than just the one-dimensional villain roles.

(Image credit: A24)

Sing Sing Highlights That Art Programs Are Also About Community, And I Think That Makes The Film More Impactful

This may be one of the greatest movies about friendship and community. These men survive and somewhat thrive in this system because of their bonds. Divine Eye and Divine G start the film as rivals but end it as brothers.

It’s the power of the art program that allows this evolution. Without it, they wouldn’t have been able to form a connection that grows into this almost unbreakable bond.

The community with this group is also what helps make it a success. Everyone loves the program because they get to express themselves creatively but also because of the relationships.

Community and relationship building is one of the fundamental tools and keys to art programs. So it feels fitting that those elements are so critical to the story.

Sing Sing is one of A24’s best movies and highlights the profound impact of art programs.