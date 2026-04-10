'Slo-Mo, Wet, And Shirtless.' The First Critics Reactions To Regé-Jean Page's New Rom-Com Use All My Favorite Adjectives
You, Me & Tuscany is in theaters now.
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Audiences heading out to catch You, Me & Tuscany as it hits the 2026 movie release calendar this weekend are undoubtedly in for some spectacular views, and I’m not just talking about the picturesque Italian vistas. Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page star in the new rom-com from Kat Coiro, which is one of many films directed by women that we’re excited about. “Excited” may be a bit of an understatement, given critics’ choice of adjectives in their reactions to the Bridgerton alum.
In CinemaBlend’s review of You, Me & Tuscany, however, Sarah El-Mahmoud finds it a bit difficult to get too thrilled about Regé-Jean Page’s rom-com, though she admits he adds the “yearning and sexual tension” required by the “dream guy” of such a plot. She rates it 3 stars out of 5, writing:
It’s true — You, Me & Tuscany presents a fairly formulaic romantic-comedy plot, but it’s important and all-too-rare that we see two Black leads playing these roles on the big screen. And when it comes to Page slipping back into the enemies-to-lovers dynamic that drove Bridgerton fans so wild, Mashable’s Kristy Puchko says it deserves to be seen on the big screen. She writes:Article continues below
Nell Minow of RogerEbert rates it 3 out of 4 stars, saying that despite being “utterly predictable,” the leads are charming, the score is bright, the food looks luscious and the scenery is beautiful. Regé-Jean Page “gives good glower,” and the critic says to be sure to stay for the post-credit scene for some very funny reactions to the shirtless Bridgerton star. Minow says of Page’s character:
Michael Conway of JoBlo gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the director serves up a premium escapist fantasy, complete with sweeping cinematography and throwback noughties jams. Of course we already know where it’s all going, but just like the “mouthwatering” dishes served up throughout the film, with a recipe this delicious and comforting, you’re always happy to order it again. Regé-Jean Page is the standout here, though, as Conway says:
Guy Lodge of Variety is another critic who’s not taken enough by the wet and shirtless Black Bag star to overlook the film’s “listless writing, gauche brand placement and stock-footage aesthetic.” Sure, we get to see Halle Bailey in a non-musical role and Regé-Jean Page on dreamboat duty, but it never reaches the level of escapism that it wants to. Lodge says of the leading couple:
It’s a good thing it doesn’t take much more than the adjectives above — luscious, wet, mouthwatering, etc. — for audiences to fill in some of those blanks in their heads.
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Predictable though it may be, You, Me & Tuscany holds an above-average 70% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, so get out to theaters this weekend if you want to support Black love, yummy food, Italian scenery and a bare-chested Regé-Jean Page.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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