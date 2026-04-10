'Slo-Mo, Wet, And Shirtless.' The First Critics Reactions To Regé-Jean Page's New Rom-Com Use All My Favorite Adjectives

Audiences heading out to catch You, Me & Tuscany as it hits the 2026 movie release calendar this weekend are undoubtedly in for some spectacular views, and I’m not just talking about the picturesque Italian vistas. Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page star in the new rom-com from Kat Coiro, which is one of many films directed by women that we’re excited about. “Excited” may be a bit of an understatement, given critics’ choice of adjectives in their reactions to the Bridgerton alum.

In CinemaBlend’s review of You, Me & Tuscany, however, Sarah El-Mahmoud finds it a bit difficult to get too thrilled about Regé-Jean Page’s rom-com, though she admits he adds the “yearning and sexual tension” required by the “dream guy” of such a plot. She rates it 3 stars out of 5, writing:

Kat Coiro’s movie is absolutely watchable, and adequately balances funny moments with the whole will-they-won’t-they of it all. But there’s nothing incredibly swoon-worthy here to write home about. If you like yourself a rom-com, you’ll get your helping of all the ingredients that will fill you up by the time you leave, but it lacks the pizzazz that can turn a movie from the genre into a gem.

It’s true — You, Me & Tuscany presents a fairly formulaic romantic-comedy plot, but it’s important and all-too-rare that we see two Black leads playing these roles on the big screen. And when it comes to Page slipping back into the enemies-to-lovers dynamic that drove Bridgerton fans so wild, Mashable’s Kristy Puchko says it deserves to be seen on the big screen. She writes:

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Coiro's rom-com doesn't just satisfy on the swoon. Sure, she knows how to dress the heroine in chic, fantasy fashion fits, and how to shoot Page for maximum sexual appeal (slo-mo, wet, and shirtless). But beyond that, she fills every role with a dynamic performer who adds flavor to her Italian feast of yearning and love. For instance, Cora (Cocoa Brown) and Prisilla (Vanessa Fraction), a pair of Black friends on a vineyard tour, prove spectacular comic relief in an emotional moment as they riff about edge maintenance and Michael's level of sexiness. Coiro herself gets in on this fun too, offering a cameo where she's a silly tourist absolutely flushed by the undeniable sexual chemistry between Anna and Michael. And, fair.

Nell Minow of RogerEbert rates it 3 out of 4 stars, saying that despite being “utterly predictable,” the leads are charming, the score is bright, the food looks luscious and the scenery is beautiful. Regé-Jean Page “gives good glower,” and the critic says to be sure to stay for the post-credit scene for some very funny reactions to the shirtless Bridgerton star. Minow says of Page’s character:

Yes, he is a different race and has a different accent from everyone in his family, but did I mention he takes his shirt off? After he gets drenched by a sprinkler? In the fields of his spectacular Tuscan winery? Feel free to sigh happily just imagining it before we continue.

Michael Conway of JoBlo gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the director serves up a premium escapist fantasy, complete with sweeping cinematography and throwback noughties jams. Of course we already know where it’s all going, but just like the “mouthwatering” dishes served up throughout the film, with a recipe this delicious and comforting, you’re always happy to order it again. Regé-Jean Page is the standout here, though, as Conway says:

It’s Page who effortlessly steals the show and completely anchors the romance. The dude knows exactly how to weaponize his charisma, and even finds a way to get drenched in a sprinkler…not once, but twice because why the hell not?

Guy Lodge of Variety is another critic who’s not taken enough by the wet and shirtless Black Bag star to overlook the film’s “listless writing, gauche brand placement and stock-footage aesthetic.” Sure, we get to see Halle Bailey in a non-musical role and Regé-Jean Page on dreamboat duty, but it never reaches the level of escapism that it wants to. Lodge says of the leading couple:

Both are attractive, appealing performers, though neither colors outside the faint lines of the script with regard to their characters, each of which is burdened with more backstory than personality. Together, meanwhile, their chemistry never really rises above the cordial: The film may be bound to a PG-13 sexlessness, but there’s nary a winking hint here of sweatier off-screen possibilities.

It’s a good thing it doesn’t take much more than the adjectives above — luscious, wet, mouthwatering, etc. — for audiences to fill in some of those blanks in their heads.

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Predictable though it may be, You, Me & Tuscany holds an above-average 70% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, so get out to theaters this weekend if you want to support Black love, yummy food, Italian scenery and a bare-chested Regé-Jean Page.