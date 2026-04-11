Regé-Jean Page Knows What It’s Like To Be All ‘Wet’ Onscreen, But Reveals The 'Unglamorous Truth'

There’s something about a romantic scene involving water falling on a couple that just hits different. There are multiple rain scenes in Bridgerton that come to mind when I think about this kind of sequence. The rom-com on the 2026 movie schedule , You, Me & Tuscany, also features a couple of great moments involving sprinklers raining down on the main characters. You should note that both of the projects I just mentioned star Regé-Jean Page, and recently, he revealed that while these scenes look great, there’s an “unglamorous truth” about making them.

While our review of You, Me & Tuscany gave the film three out of five stars, other reactions to the rom-com used adjectives like “slo-mo, wet, and shirtless” to describe it. You can see Page wet and shirtless specifically in a scene that involves sprinklers in his character Michael’s vineyard going off on him and Halle Bailey’s Anna. In the moment, Anna wants to protect her hair, so Michael takes off his shirt to cover her. Meanwhile, they get soaked, and it’s quite romantic.

It’s a swoon-worthy moment on the big screen; however, according to Page, in reality, it’s a technical exercise, as he told Joy Anokwuru :

Article continues below

The unglamorous truth of the rain scene in rom-coms, because I've done a couple of water scenes in romance at this point, is that they are technical exercises. Someone is asking you to act with water being hosed at you.

Page’s co-star, Bailey, chimed in, saying it’s “very hard” to do these kinds of sequences. And I totally see why. Not only are they acting, but they also have to deal with water spraying down on them, and they have to look good as it’s happening.

According to the Bridgerton star, they’re tough to film, and for the first few takes, they’re usually just getting used to the water, as he said:

Every time you've ever had your heart melted when someone's making a love confession in the rain, how that actually went for takes one through five was 'I [pretends to spits water out] love you!'

Now, I know I’d love to see the bloopers for the Bridgerton scene below, where Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) confesses her love for Simon (Page) in the rain. It’s epic and beautiful and so, so, so romantic. However, I bet the takes we can’t see with a Netflix subscription aren’t nearly as swoon-worthy and maybe even feature them trying to get water out of their face.

Daphne's Confession in the Rain to Simon | Bridgerton - YouTube Watch On

The challenges that come with wet scenes are well-documented. On Season 2 of Bridgerton, Simone Ashley noted that they needed “a lot of hair dryers” on set to make sure they were able to get through a long and wet shoot inovlving rian. Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst once said that she and Tobey Maguire were “freezing” as they filmed that iconic Spider-Man kiss.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, thankfully, what wasn’t glamorous on set wound up being magical on screen. As Regé-Jean Page concluded:

We make it cute.

They sure do, and that’s 100% the case in the new movie You, Me & Tuscany. The sprinkler scenes that inspired this discussion are very cute and serve as important moments in the romance between Page and Bailey's characters.

Now, to see the romantic and wet moments that were likely “unglamorous” to film, you can catch You, Me & Tuscany in theaters right now.