I Don’t Think People Are Talking Enough About Why Regè-Jean Page And Halle Bailey’s Big Screen Rom-Com Is So ‘Important’
These previews are everywhere.
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When Bridgerton vet Regé-Jean Page signed on for a new rom-com, it was a given that his adoringly thirsty fanbase would be there with bells on, and Little Mermaid vet Halle Bailey playing his on-screen lover has only helped bring the 2026 movie release into the spotlight even more. You, Me & Tuscany is set to hit theaters in early April, and while one might not automatically think about it as one of the more unique movies coming out, Bailey and producer Will Packer addressed its impact as a relatively rare rom-com studio release with two Black actors as leads.
One of several upcoming movies boasting female directors, You, Me & Tuscany stars Bailey as the sprightly young cook Anna, whose impulsive choices lead her to squat in a temporarily empty Tuscan villa, sparking a whirlwind of romance, falsehoods and excitement after she crosses paths with the villa-owner’s cousin, portrayed by Page. Nothing too complicated or wacky about it, and that’s entirely the point.
Packer and Bailey appeared on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning (via YouTube), where host Sway Calloway talked about Theodore Witcher’s 1997 rom-com drama Love Jones as the first genre example he could remember that was led by Black actors. Asked about the importance of that particular representation, Packer responded with:Article continues below
Indeed, the first time I saw the trailer for You, Me & Tuscany, I may have made some kind of jokey comment about it looking like a rom-com from the late 1990s. (Not even chidingly, since that's a golden age for the best rom-coms.) But the egg's in my face there anyway, since movie casting from that era wasn't ever built around equality in such a way.
Packer continued, saying that the story being told is universally enjoyable escapism, pointing to the two leads as the biggest reasons for him to help back this movie as an all-audience play. He said:
You, Me & Tuscany is helmed by Kat Coiro, who'd previously directed for It’s Always Sunny and Matlock, as well as the 2022 Jennifer Lopez-starring rom-com Marry Me. She's often behind the camera for widely popular projects with strong female leads, such as She-Hulk and Girls5Eva, and her fifth feature is clearly no exception.
The movie is Halle Bailey's first after her triple-threat breakout in 2023, with appearances in The Color Purple and The Line joining her arrivial as a Disney Princess. She followed Will Packer's words with her perspective as one of the on-screen leads, saying:
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Suffice to say, Bailey is all about bringing more POC stories to the big screen, and we are definitely here for it as well. As a horror fan, I'm always going to beat the drum for Disney vets to step into the dark side, but I guess I can wait a few years before making genre-specific pleas.
Speaking to her eagerness to use her position as an actress to put more of a spotlight on Black characters, she believes it came from her time with The Little Mermaid . As she put it:
All the snaps, girl. Every last one.
Perhaps speaking to Universal's confidence in You, Me & Tuscany, I have literally seen its trailer ahead of every movie I've watched in theaters in the past three months. And speaking to my aforementioned fandom, several of those were horror movies, and none of them were romantic comedies. I've also heard the audio preview as an ad for several podcasts, which isn't something I hear all the time.
So if there's anything else that anyone should be doing the weekend of April 10 beyond watching You, Me & Tuscany in theaters (followed by all the things one does after seeing gorgeous people in gorgeous settings), I don't know what it is.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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