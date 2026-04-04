Halle Bailey Was Excited To Do A Rom-Com With Regé-Jean Page For One Big Reason (And It Rhymes With Fridgerton)

Halle Bailey first made a splash when she was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. Now, in the actress’s 2026 movie release , she’ll be on the dry land of Tuscany, Italy, for a rom-com with Regé-Jean Page about a young cook falling for the cousin of her fake fiancée. So, as we get closer to the movie's release, Bailey explained why she was excited to work with Page for her new rom-com, and I’ll give you one clue why: it rhymes with Fridgerton.

In their interview with Seen on the Screen with Jacqueline Coley , Regé-Jean Page explained his excitement about working with Halle Bailey on You, Me & Tuscany, noting that he loved her ability to have audiences “embrace her.” As for the Grown-ish actress, she was excited to work with the man whom fans dub the “internet’s boyfriend” for one big reason (and yes, it is related to that hit romance series you can stream with a Netflix subscription ):

I was very excited to go on this movie journey with Regé because, number one, I was a huge fan, like we all are. But also, I feel like we could relate to one another in the way that we had been kind of put in these big roles and people see us as kind of these Black leaders where they find joy in the art that we were creating and the roles that we were put in. I feel like it had such a big impact. Like The Duke, oh my god. I'm sitting next to The Duke it's that serious.

Yes, the legendary Duke Simon Bassett, who was major eye candy to Netflix subscribers on Bridgerton. While it was a real shame Page left the series after Season 1 , it’s nice that he’s still making us swoon in the rom-com genre. I can truly imagine the fan girl in Bailey getting to work with such a Regency-era hunk like Page!

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It was easy to feast your eyes on Regé-Jean Page when he was in Bridgerton. From partaking in Season 1’s sexiest scenes between Simon and Daphne, as well as its heartwarming moments , Page’s charisma made him one of the show's breakout stars that audiences couldn’t stop talking about. I’m sure it’ll be the same deal when we get to see him fall for Halle Bailey's character in their new rom-com.

The Color Purple actress also made an excellent point about her and the Emmy nominee being “Black leaders” who put joy into a work of art. They've both led massive projects with romance at the heart of them, with The Little Mermaid and Bridgerton, and I'd imagine that having those experiences helped them collaborate on this new rom-com.

According to its producer, Will Packer, You, Me & Tuscany is so “important” because audiences will see two Black leads have a romantic Italian adventure. He continued by saying, "You don't always see people that look like Halle and like Regé in those environments." And so it's important to make this movie, because it makes it so that even more people can see themselves in beautiful stories like this one.

So, it’s no surprise that Halle Bailey would be psyched to get to work with Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page. Considering how charming he was on the Netflix series, you’d easily want to hop on a plane to Tuscany knowing you might experience the same romantic magic. You can watch Bailey and Page’s glowing chemistry in You, Me & Tuscany in theaters on April 10th.