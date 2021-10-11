First Scream Images Include Neve Campbell, Ghostface, And New Characters

October is currently in full swing, to the joy of those of us who celebrate “spooky season” every year. Many watch horror movies throughout the month, including Wes Craven’s iconic Scream series. The first images from the new Scream just arrived online, featuring Neve Campbell, Ghostface, and some new characters.

Horror fans were delighted to learn that another Scream movie was on the way, with the original trio of heroes reprising their roles . The upcoming slasher will arrive in theaters this January, and now the marketing for the movie has started kicking up. Check out the first images from the mysterious sequel, and buckle up for a return to Woodsboro .

See Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and franchise newbies in #ScreamMovie first look! https://t.co/TvpN2r0R5r pic.twitter.com/dnxAoQ7jjbOctober 11, 2021 See more

What’s your favorite scary movie? For many it's Wes Craven’s original Scream movie , which is why these first images from the new sequel should please the generations of moviegoers who have followed Sidney Prescott’s bloody adventures on the big screen. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above images come to us from EW , and offer the first real glimpse into the upcoming Scream movie. All three original actors are shown; first we see Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell as Gale and Sidney respectively. David Arquette’s Dewey is also shown in his own shot, seemingly concerned over a new murder spree happening in Woodsboro.

The fourth image shown is none other than the terrifying villain of the Scream franchise: Ghostface. Throughout the first four movies a whopping seven characters have worn this costume, and obviously the big mystery going into the 2022 movie will be the new killer’s identity. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) went to great lengths to guard the movie’s secrets, including giving the cast different versions of the script.

The third image includes two newcomers to the Scream franchise. The Boys actor Jack Quaid is shown alongside In The Heights’ Melissa Barrera. Their characters are named Richie and Sam, and it remains to be seen how they factor into the movie’s story. But there are a ton of notable actors that make up the ensemble, so it seems like the movie won’t just be all about Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

Melissa Barrera spoke to EW about her love for the franchise, and specifically working with Neve Campbell in the new Scream. As she put it,

I was a huge horror fan when I was young. I was obsessed with horror movies. I'm such a huge fan of Neve and Courteney. I was trying to be professional, and I would feel like I was dreaming. Neve Campbell is this whole franchise, and I was just very humbled to be coming in and get to share screen time with her

Same, though. There are entire generations of moviegoers brought up on Wes Craven’s series of Scream movies. As such, there’s a ton of anticipation about the upcoming slasher hitting theaters this winter. We’ll just have to see how this new ensemble of actors are used, and who makes it out alive. Scream 4 had only a few survivors, including Marley Shelton’s Judy Hicks. Shelton is also reprising her role in the new Scream.