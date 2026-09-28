First The Odyssey Was, And Now Godzilla Minus Zero Is Rated R. Here’s Why I’m Not Amused By That

I caught some flak for this online, but I was not happy that The Odyssey was rated R, and I voiced my opinion as such. The key reason I was upset was that I wanted to take my kids to see it, but I couldn’t rationalize taking my children, who are 11 and 9, to an R-rated movie.

After seeing The Odyssey, which was SUCH a Christopher Nolan movie, I still don’t understand why it had to be rated R (Perhaps because of the Circe scene?). So, I guess my kids will just see it once it comes home.

Do you know another movie that I have to wait to show my kids since I need to watch it first? Godzilla Minus Zero! Here’s why that annoys me to the nth degree.

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(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Similar To The Odyssey, I Now Can't Take My Son To See This

Okay, I shouldn’t say I “can’t” take my son to see Godzilla Minus Zero, because I can. I certainly can. My dad, after all, took me to see Terminator 2: Judgment Day when I was only 8. In fact, lots of people my age have similar experiences, as R-rated films were pretty much marketed to children back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. However, I still can’t see myself ordering One Adult and One Child ticket to an R-Rated movie, and Godzilla is no exception.

This sucks, because my son was REALLY looking forward to this sequel. I took my then-six-year-old son to see Godzilla Minus One, and I felt bad doing even that since I didn’t know if he’d be scared, or if there would be anything inappropriate in it. He loved it and even completely understood the kamikaze story, as well as read all of the subtitles all by himself, so that fear was unwarranted.

That said, what the heck is in THIS movie that made it get an R-rating? Like, how violent could it possibly be? This brings up another issue that I have with this film…

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla Has Been Around For Over 70 Years, And Not Once Have I Ever Thought He Needed To Be In An R-Rated Movie

I’ve watched every Godzilla movie from every era, and not once have I ever thought, You know, this movie would be so much better if, when Godzilla lifted his foot, there would be bloody dead bodies down there.

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In fact, one of the reasons why I think Godzilla is the greatest character in cinema history is BECAUSE he’s for everyone. If we go back to how I took my son to see Godzilla Minus One. Sure, maybe he MIGHT have been scared if I didn’t introduce him to movies like Jaws beforehand, but if I didn’t want to introduce him to THAT version of Godzilla, I could have always just shown him one of the tamer movies from the Showa era where Godzilla was super goofy.

In every way, Godzilla has always been a multifaceted character, and there was always an opportunity to introduce him to my kids since none of the movies have gone TOO far into the extreme. That said…

(Image credit: TOHO)

In The End, I'm Super Intrigued, But Also Annoyed About This News

Honestly, as such a huge Godzilla fan, I’m actually super intrigued by what makes this particular movie so different from all the other Godzilla movies that it got slapped with a big R-rating. Toho must really trust Takashi Yamazaki with the keys to the kingdom if they really allowed him to direct an R-rated movie with their poster boy, so I am interested.

But at what cost? Will this Godzilla movie feel like it’s doing way too much? Will it be too extreme? I don’t know, but I’m definitely going to see it on day one when it comes out on the 2026 movie schedule on November 6th. I just won’t be taking my son with me. Oh, well. Maybe a second viewing is in order if it’s not too grisly.