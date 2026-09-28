I Was So Into Florence Pugh's Black Dress, I Nearly Missed Her Rare Comments About Her Love Life

Florence Pugh is an A-list actress and Oscar nominee who is one of the hottest movie stars in the business. She's also a style icon in her own right, responsible for starting the sheer dress trend in Hollywood. She recently stunned in a black dress at a screening for her new show East of Eden (which will be available shortly with a Netflix subscription), although I almost missed her rare comments about her relationship. Let's break it all down.

The Avengers: Doomsday star is currently dating Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole, but she has been keeping her relationship close to the chest. During her recent interview and cover story at Vanity Fair, the 30 year-old actor spoke about how she's been approaching the public's interest in her personal life, offering:

I don’t want to be a secret, but I also don’t want everything to be divulged. The important thing is that we’re happy, and I feel solid and safe and sturdy. And that’s worth its weight in gold in our lives.

That certainly sounds like a healthy way of looking at things. While Pugh isn't burdened with trying to keep her relationship with Cole, she also is trying to walk the line of how much she shares with fans. Regardless, it does seem like the pair of actors are happy with how things are going.

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Florence Pugh's comments make a ton of sense for those who are familiar with her romantic life. Folks took umbrage with her former relationship with Zach Braff prior to their split in 2022. There was a ton of discourse about their age gap, which got louder once they broke up. So who can blame her for wanting a bit more privacy this time around?

The Little Women actress seems to have a good attitude about her fame and personal life, and it sounds like she and Finn Cole understand that their relationship is a point of interest. In the same interview Pugh said:

I actually asked him, ‘I wonder if you’re going to come up (in the interview)?’ He said, ‘Well, shall I pop by?’

It sounds like the pair has a good sense of humor about the speculation about their relationship. So while Pugh has said it's not easy to date her, things see to be going well between her and Finn Cole. The public will likely remain invested in any news about the pair, especially given her previous high profile relationship. She also keeps making headlines for her fashion, you can see the full look at her stunning black gown below:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Personal life aside, Florence Pugh's career continues to thrive. In addition to her new TV show, she's got a major role in both films that make up Dunesday. Namely Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

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East of Eden will release in its entirety on October 1st as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Then Pugh will star in both Doomsday and Dune 3 on December 28th.