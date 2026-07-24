Godzilla Is The Greatest Character In Cinematic History, And I Will Die On That Hill. Here's Why.

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Godzilla should not be destroyed. He should be studied!

Godzilla preparing to kick some butt in Godzilla vs. Megalon
(Image credit: Toho)

I might be a little biased (just a little), but you read the headline: Out of all of the characters in cinematic history, Godzilla is the greatest.

Now, “greatest” is a wildly subjective term, and that can be interpreted in many different ways. For instance, when I say Godzilla is the “greatest,” I don’t mean he’s the most important, but I do think he is the best. He’s one of the most recognizable characters in cinema history and also has the best longevity. I will die on this hill.

So, how can I make such a bold claim? Well, you’re about to find out.