Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Loved The Gig, But I’m Glad Even She Can Admit To Storylines Fans Disliked

It's funny how certain TV shows grow into cult classics, and are regularly re-watched long after they wrap up. Amy Sherman-Palladino's Gilmore Girls (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) is definitely in that category, and continues to be popular despite the original show's series finale airing back in 2007. Lauren Graham famously played Lorelai Gilmore in both that series and the Netflix revival, and recently admitted there was one storyline that wasn't a fan of.

Gilmore Girls' pop culture impact cannot be understated, and is the reason why the follow-up series A Year In The Life aired years ago for those with a Netflix subscription. During a recent interview with People, Graham spoke about her role on the show, and not feeling like she could weigh in on scripts. In her words:

I don’t think I thought I would’ve had the influence, and I was always so amazed by the scripts.

While the Parenthood actress had a great collaboration with the Palladinos during Gilmore Girls and A Year in the Life, she didn't necessary feel like she could take a stand against the show's writing. It turns out there was one story in particular she didn't love, and the hardcore fans can probably guess what it was.

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Gilmore Girls fans are super passionate about all things Stars Hallow, and that was certainly true during the show's original run on The WB and The CW. In the same interview she admitted she shared their concerns during Season 6, when Lorelai and Rory spent nine episodes fighting and/or having no contact. She wasn't a fan of that period of the show, but also understood why it happened. As she put it:

There was that season when Rory and Lorelai were in a fight, and I would hear from people, ‘We don’t like that. It’s going on for so long.’ But when you do a long-running TV show, you have to have conflict. It can’t all be walking around the gazebo. We got to have some drama.

Points were made. That set of episodes are not fan favorites, as Gilmore Girls isn't the same without Lorelai and Rory's relationship at its center. While we can binge watch these episodes now, when the show was airing weekly it took months before the two protagonists came back together. Aside from A Day in the Life's cliffhanger ending, that stretch in Season 6 remains one of the show's most controversial aspects.

I'm one of the many Gilmore Girls fans who continue to lean on the show through the years, and I'm still holding out hope that we get more episodes sometime in the future. After all, I need to know who the father of Rory's baby is!

Gilmore Girls is streaming in its entirety on Hulu, while A Year in the Life is on Netflix. As for Lauren Graham, she's stayed busy including a recent role in Reminders of Him as part of the 2026 movie release list.