I Didn't See It Coming When Rob Lowe Admitted He Was 'Happy' About The Will Smith Oscars Slap

If you’re making a list of the biggest Oscar scandals people still talk about, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is probably somewhere near the top. During the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, Smith walked onstage and struck Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The moment dominated the rest of the ceremony and has been dissected ever since. While most audiences were disturbed by the incident, actor Rob Lowe actually took personal joy in it.

Yeah, I didn't see that coming.

(Image credit: Academy Awards, NBC)

In Order To Get The Reaction, You Need To Know Rob Lowe's Oscar History

During a Sept. 24 appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live , Lowe explained his stance. He said Smith going viral briefly gave him hope Hollywood might finally stop bringing up his own Academy Awards disaster. Lowe told Andy Cohen:

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, I was the only person happy. Because I was like, ‘Oh, good. So now that’s the worst moment in Oscar history.’ But it turns out not really. Turns out I still am dragged, dragged every year.

That is a pretty incredible silver lining to find in one of the strangest moments ever broadcast during the Oscars, or live on TV in general.

Unfortunately for the Parks and Recreation star, the slap apparently did not knock his own contribution to Academy Awards history out of circulation. Nearly four decades later, people still find reasons to bring up what he now calls “the worst opening ever.” He added:

This year even, I guess some people didn’t love some of the Emmys and they were like, ‘At least it wasn’t Rob.’ It’s like, guys, there should be a statute of limitations.

There have been tons of cringeworthy Oscar moments. From Melissa McCarthy's strange rabbits to Anne Hathaway and James Franco's hosting stint. But at 37 years and counting, I think Lowe may have a case for his Academy Awards moment taking the cake. So, what exactly did Lowe do at the Oscars? Could it possibly be that bad?

(Image credit: The Academy Awards)

Rob Lowe’s 61st Academy Award Faux Pas: What Happened

For anyone lucky enough to have avoided this piece of awards-show history, we need to go back to the 61st Academy Awards in 1989. That year’s hostless ceremony opened with an enormous musical production featuring actress Eileen Bowman dressed as Snow White.

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Eventually, Lowe appeared and joined her for a reworked version of “Proud Mary.” The whole spectacle ran for roughly 11 minutes and included dancing tables, old-Hollywood references and plenty of confused celebrity reaction shots.

You can actually see it for yourself in the video below. Needless to say, the reaction afterward was pretty brutal.

I mean, no offense to Eileen Bowman, but that high, “sweet” Disney princess voice is a little like nails on a chalkboard, and that's before you even get to the “Proud Mary” of it all. Lowe’s performance is… shall we say, unique. Yeah, let's go with that.

Following the 61st Oscars’ opening act, seventeen prominent filmmakers and actors, including Julie Andrews, Paul Newman and Gregory Peck, signed a letter calling the telecast an embarrassment to the Academy and the film industry. Disney also sued the Academy over the unauthorized use of Snow White, though the organization later apologized. Lowe has carried that performance around ever since.

At least a couple of people were in his corner. He has recalled Lucille Ball complimenting his singing afterward, and he told Cohen that “Proud Mary” songwriter John Fogerty saw the performance and liked it.

Still, I understand why Lowe watched the 2022 Oscars and briefly thought his long national nightmare was over. Surely an unscripted slap during a live Academy Awards broadcast, which people are still asking those involved about, would finally bump Snow White and “Proud Mary” down the list. Sorry, Rob, apparently not.