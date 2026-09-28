Tony Khan, Triple H, And More Wrestling Superstars Pay Tribute To Pac After Sudden Passing

The wrestling world was rocked by the recent death of Benjamin Satterley, known in AEW as PAC and in WWE as Neville. The sudden death of the wrestling superstar brought forth reactions from both Tony Khan and Triple H, as well as a litany of other professional wrestlers.

Just weeks after the organization was struck by the death of Andy Williams, Khan paid tribute to PAC. Khan welcomed Satterley into his company after he left the WWE. Khan spoke to his strengths as a professional, but also as a human being:

Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace.

Khan's response was chased by a personal message from WWE's Triple H, who worked quite closely with Ben Satterley when he was in the company. He stressed the important role Neville played in NXT, and like AEW's top brass, also praised him as a wonderful human being:

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Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.

As Neville, he was a champion in NXT. When he moved up, he became the face of the short-lived Cruiserweight division. He also had a noteworthy role in the past storyline in which Cody Rhodes feuded with actor Stephen Amell and served as his tag-team partner in their showdown.

Many superstars across the WWE and AEW said similar things, adding that they were devastated to hear the news of the professional wrestler's passing. Benjamin Satterley was only 40 years old, and as of writing, there are no details about the circumstances behind his death. What is known is that he was loved, as evidenced by the outpouring of support from these superstars:

The best lad…We love you. - Kevin Owens

Fuck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to watch him perform and witness the greatness that was that man. Rest in power Ben 🙏🏻❤️ - Paige

I can't believe it. Ben was an incredible performer and an even better fella. Salt of the earth, humble, a pleasure to be around and loved by everyone in the locker room. I first saw him wrestle in 2005 and couldn't believe what I was watching. I'd never seen anything like him. He truly defied gravity. Rest in peace, Ben. There won't be another like you. The Bastard PAC 🙏 - Sheamus

What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless…RIP PAC. - Rhea Ripley

Extremely talented. Nothing he couldn’t do. Loved and respected by all of us. God bless Pac’s family - Sting

Omg!! So sorry to here the news about Pac. He was an incredible man and talent loved by us all. I am praying for his family and loved ones. RIP Pac🙏🏼 - Dustin Rhodes

PAC - one of the kindest, most welcoming people in a locker room. Rest in peace. - Danhausen

Pac's death feels reminiscent of the reaction of the wrestling world upon learning of Bray Wyatt's death. Unlike that situation, PAC was active on the AEW roster and had just recently wrestled on Saturday at AEW's All Out pay-per-view event.

PAC went head-to-head with Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship match, in what was a celebrated title defense for Andrade. There was nothing in the match that stood out as any cause for concern, which may add to the general shock from fans about the news.

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It remains to be seen what further tributes will come out for Ben Satterley. Some fans have requested that Monday Night Raw open its show with a title card for those tuning in with a Netflix subscription to see. While Satterley has not worked in the WWE for close to a decade, it does seem as though he had a lot of friends there, and it would be a kind gesture.

CinemaBlend offers its condolences to the friends and family of Benjamin Satterley, and wishes them well during this difficult time. As someone who immensely enjoyed his in-ring work, I hope that we'll see some big tributes from superstars as they head into another week of in-ring action.