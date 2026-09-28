Tony Khan, Triple H, And More Wrestling Superstars Pay Tribute To Pac After Sudden Passing
The heads of both wrestling organizations paid homage.
The wrestling world was rocked by the recent death of Benjamin Satterley, known in AEW as PAC and in WWE as Neville. The sudden death of the wrestling superstar brought forth reactions from both Tony Khan and Triple H, as well as a litany of other professional wrestlers.
Just weeks after the organization was struck by the death of Andy Williams, Khan paid tribute to PAC. Khan welcomed Satterley into his company after he left the WWE. Khan spoke to his strengths as a professional, but also as a human being:
Khan's response was chased by a personal message from WWE's Triple H, who worked quite closely with Ben Satterley when he was in the company. He stressed the important role Neville played in NXT, and like AEW's top brass, also praised him as a wonderful human being:
As Neville, he was a champion in NXT. When he moved up, he became the face of the short-lived Cruiserweight division. He also had a noteworthy role in the past storyline in which Cody Rhodes feuded with actor Stephen Amell and served as his tag-team partner in their showdown.
Many superstars across the WWE and AEW said similar things, adding that they were devastated to hear the news of the professional wrestler's passing. Benjamin Satterley was only 40 years old, and as of writing, there are no details about the circumstances behind his death. What is known is that he was loved, as evidenced by the outpouring of support from these superstars:
- The best lad…We love you. - Kevin Owens
- Fuck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to watch him perform and witness the greatness that was that man. Rest in power Ben 🙏🏻❤️ - Paige
- I can't believe it. Ben was an incredible performer and an even better fella. Salt of the earth, humble, a pleasure to be around and loved by everyone in the locker room. I first saw him wrestle in 2005 and couldn't believe what I was watching. I'd never seen anything like him. He truly defied gravity. Rest in peace, Ben. There won't be another like you. The Bastard PAC 🙏 - Sheamus
- What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless…RIP PAC. - Rhea Ripley
- Extremely talented. Nothing he couldn’t do. Loved and respected by all of us. God bless Pac’s family - Sting
- Omg!! So sorry to here the news about Pac. He was an incredible man and talent loved by us all. I am praying for his family and loved ones. RIP Pac🙏🏼 - Dustin Rhodes
- PAC - one of the kindest, most welcoming people in a locker room. Rest in peace. - Danhausen
Pac's death feels reminiscent of the reaction of the wrestling world upon learning of Bray Wyatt's death. Unlike that situation, PAC was active on the AEW roster and had just recently wrestled on Saturday at AEW's All Out pay-per-view event.
PAC went head-to-head with Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship match, in what was a celebrated title defense for Andrade. There was nothing in the match that stood out as any cause for concern, which may add to the general shock from fans about the news.
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It remains to be seen what further tributes will come out for Ben Satterley. Some fans have requested that Monday Night Raw open its show with a title card for those tuning in with a Netflix subscription to see. While Satterley has not worked in the WWE for close to a decade, it does seem as though he had a lot of friends there, and it would be a kind gesture.
CinemaBlend offers its condolences to the friends and family of Benjamin Satterley, and wishes them well during this difficult time. As someone who immensely enjoyed his in-ring work, I hope that we'll see some big tributes from superstars as they head into another week of in-ring action.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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