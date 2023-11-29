First Wonka Reactions Are In, And Timothée Chalamet's Performance Is Getting A Lot Of Praise
Is it scrumdiddlyumptious?
After many 2023 new movie releases from famous franchises like The Hunger Games, Saw and Transformers have explored the origins of famous characters, the trend continues this holiday season with Warner Bros’ Wonka. The family movie imagines the life of Willy Wonka before his chocolate factory was built as told in Roald Dahl’s best selling children’s novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But is it worth your time? According to the first reactions to the movie, it is, especially for the sweetness Timothée Chalamet brings.
After Wonka had the actor singing the “Oompa Loompa” song to Hugh Grant in Tokyo last week, the movie had another premiere in London on Tuesday and has screened for press to rave reactions. To start, check out what Zoë Rose Bryant’s Twitter post had to say:
Bryant also called the movie “an instant holiday classic” and a “truly magical time at the movies.” Wonka is helmed by the director behind both Paddington films, so that shouldn’t be too surprising to viewers. King also wrote the screenplay alongside Simon Farnaby, who also wrote on Paddington 2. Check out this glowing review from Junior Felix on Twitter:
The That Hashtag Show editor-in-chief also praised Timothée Chalamet, but it wasn’t solely the actor’s performance that got him hyped about the movie. He also found the movie to be one of the best of 2023 and shared that Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa casting was a major standout as well. Check out this Twitter reaction:
Chalamet of course follows the iconic performances of Gene Wilder in the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie and Johnny Depp’s version of the character in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation. It sounds like Chamalet is leaning more toward the classic version, but found a way to make the character his own. While the first thoughts out of Wonka were heavily positive, not everyone was impressed with it. As EJ Moreno wrote on Twitter:
Wonka has already been lightly compared to Muppets Christmas Carol, but comparing Wonka to Cats is rather concerning! That movie was infamously hated by critics and audiences alike and held a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though Moreno didn’t love the movie, he still had good things to say about Timothée Chalamet’s performance, which speaks to the actor’s talents in the film. Here’s another positive one about the lead of the Wonka cast from Griffin Schiller on Twitter:
Could Wonka become this holiday’s big hit? Time will tell. Here’s one more reaction from Collider’s Perri Nemiroff on Twitter:
Sounds like Timothée Chalamet may have found his next great role! You can decide for yourself once Wonka comes to theaters on December 15.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann