Florence Pugh Has A Message For Those 'Terrified' Of Her Nipples After Rocking Completely Sheer Valentino Dress

Florence Pugh has been making a splash with her fashion choices on and off the red carpet ever since she broke big in Midsommar and continued her streak of big roles in Little Women, Black Widow and more. Her teal Oscars Louis Vuitton number was a revelation and is still talked about, but her latest red carpet look for Valentino is being discussed on the interwebs for a very different reason: Notably, you can see her nipples.

Florence Pugh rocked a sheer pink Valentino dress recently to the company’s haute couture show in Rome, Italy. It was a daring night for fashion in general and Florence Pugh was no exception, rocking a completely sheer ballgown made of tulle that looked demure but was really anything but.

(Image credit: (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images))

Of course, anytime a female celebrity rocks a sheer look, the Internet has thoughts. And this time around was no exception. But Florence Pugh wasn’t taking the comments lying down, writing a lengthy post complete with the notable hashtag #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.

It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..? I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.

In a lengthy post, the upcoming star of movies like Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two opened up about knowing that people would have thoughts when she donned the Valentino dress, but not knowing exactly what those thoughts would be.

Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.

Unfortunately, what ended up happening was a slew of dudes -- some who reportedly even slandered her look using their “work emails” -- decided to ultimately comment on her body and her fashion choices. You can see Florence Pugh’s full and candid thoughts on the matter, below.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This whole thing actually reminds me of another red carpet moment. Fellow superhero heroine Zoë Kravitz wore a sheer "naked" dress to the Met Gala in 2021 and people are still talking about it. In fact, Kravitz opened up about people saying whatever they want on the Internet in regards to the look even more recently, noting she feels the people who “don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them [are] crazy.” It’s very similar to what Pugh said, here, when she noted, “won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers.”

Internet trolling is nothing new, but it is persistent, and has led many a celebrity to take a break from social media or drop it entirely. But I hope Florence Pugh sticks it out, because I’m always delighting in seeing looks like these pop up.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Given she also posted to her Instagram Stories “for those of you who were terrified of my nips, here’s some more” I’m thinking this didn’t bother her too much…

Still, whether or not she continues to keep rolling posts on the Internet, Florence Pugh has a lot of great upcoming movies hitting the schedule soon. She’s part of the stacked cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and she also is set to appear in the aforementioned Dune: Part Two (which also has a stacked cast).