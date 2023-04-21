Following Alec Baldwin's Rust Criminal Charges Being Dropped, The Actor's Announced For Movie With Nick Cannon And Mickey Rourke

The fate of Alec Baldwin’s career has been hanging in a balance ever since a prop gun misfired on the set of Rust , leaving one crew member dead. While Baldwin was initially facing criminal charges with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the charges regarding Rust have been dropped. Now with the criminal charges gone, it was announced that Baldwin would be making a movie with Nick Cannon and Mickey Rourke.

More than a year after the fatal shooting, filming for Rust resumed forward on the same day that Baldwin was cleared of the charges. One day after filming started again, it was announced by Deadline that the 30 Rock star landed his next film, Mike Hatton’s directorial debut Hollywood Heist. This comedy crime movie will have a star-studded cast featuring Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Tara Reid, and more alongside Baldwin.

Hollywood Heist will have these three leading men playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Cannon will be playing a Hollywood agent hoping to woo an actor, played by Baldwin, by telling his story of the trouble he's tried to fix after his latest production’s budget has been stolen by a thief. Filming wrapped up last week in Las Vegas as well as Majorica, Spain with principal photography being finished in Los Angeles. With fictionalized-version-of-actor movies like Being John Malkovich and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent being huge hits, I have a hunch Hollywood Heist will get the same treatment.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This wouldn’t be the first film role that Alec Baldwin has signed onto since the Rust shooting tragedy. Baldwin returned to acting for two Christmas-themed projects along with his brother, William, with Billie’s Magic World and Kid Santa where the 30 Rock actor will be playing Kris Kringle himself both filmed in Italy. It’s clear that the Beetlejuice actor is continuing on his family-friendly film path as he had a voiceover role in 2021’s Boss Baby sequel The Boss Baby: Back in Business as well as a voice role in Arctic Dogs the year before.

The charges against Alec Baldwin may be dropped, but he might not yet be out of the woods. The official statement from the special prosecutor said that charges have only been dropped in order to organize further investigations into the matter. It was also stated that Baldwin was not discharged of “criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.” So, this investigation is not over as more goes into what happened on that unfortunate day.

Alec Baldwin’s Hollywood Heist movie with Nick Cannon and Mickey Rourke was announced the day after his criminal charges were dropped. Follow up with our 2023 movie releases so you’ll be the first to know when Rust and Hollywood Heist hit theaters.