Is DC ‘Fast-Tracking’ A Wonder Woman Movie? James Gunn Responds To The Reports

In 2017, 76 years after she debuted in the pages of All Star Comics #8, Wonder Woman finally scored her own live-action feature film, which followed one year after Gal Gadot debuted as the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While there had once been plans for Wonder Woman 3 to be made following the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, we’ve now moved past the DCEU era and shifted to the DC Universe franchise. As such, a Wonder Woman reboot is in the works, and DC Studios co-head James Gunn has commented on the reports that this upcoming DC movie is being fast-tracked.

The DCU is officially underway following Creature Commandos Season 1 airing to HBO Max subscription holders and Superman opening on the 2025 movies schedule. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn reaffirmed that the next Wonder Woman movie is a “priority” for this new shared universe, but he pushed back a bit on the claim that DC Studios is looking to get it into production as soon as possible, saying:

I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out.

Wonder Woman makes up the core DC Trinity with Superman and Batman, so it’s no surprise that James Gunn and the other creative minds at DC Studios want to bring her and Gotham City’s Caped Crusader into play. At the same time though, there are various projects further along in development for the DCU, so those are obviously going be released sooner. Plus, as Gunn has said so many time before, the script has to be right before a project moves forward, although he doesn’t want the person writing Wonder Woman to take too long on the job. In his words:

We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script.

It was reported by The Wrap earlier today that Ana Nogueira will be the one carrying out those scripting duties. This is the third DCU movie under her belt, as she first wrote next year’s Supergirl and is also working on Teen Titans. So clearly James Gunn is impressed with Nogueira’s writing talents, which also means he’s confident that she’ll turn in a first draft after a reasonable amount of time. However, just like how there’s still no release date for the Batman-focused The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman won’t be slated onto Warner Bros. Pictures’ theatrical calendar anytime soon.

In the meantime, the aforementioned Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26, 2026, and Clayface will follow on September 11 of the same year. On the TV side of things, HBO Max’s Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21 on the 2025 TV schedule, and Lanterns will arrive on HBO sometime in early 2026.