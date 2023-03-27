Who Is Tess In Fast X? We Finally Know More About The New Character
We finally know how Brie Larson's character fits into Fast X.
The Fast and Furious family gets bigger with each new entry in the franchise as new stars get cast in new roles, playing both heroes and villains. The new big bad of Fast X will be played by Jason Momoa, but up until now, it was unclear just who Brie Larson's character was. Now we know, and it turns out, she's Nobody.
Speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar) Brie Larson reveals that her character Tess is connected to others we know in the franchise, but she's not a secret O'Conner sibling as some have surmised. Instead, she's apparently the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, the shadowy government agent. However, Larson says Tess is a bit of a different character. She explained...
In F9 we learned that Mr. Nobody had been the one to help Han fake his death, but the fate of Mr. Nobody himself is left unclear. His plane is shot down while it's transporting Charlize Theron's Cipher, but it's unclear exactly what happened to Mr. Nobody.
Based on what Brie Larson says here, that her character is trying to carry on her father's legacy, it sounds like Mr. Nobody either is dead or is believed to be. One way or another it sounds like we'll get some answers as to what happened to him, either from Tess directly, or from Little Nobody, the rookie agent played by Scott Eastwood who previously appeared in The Fate of the Furious, as we know he's back in the cast of Fast X as well.
While Tess is apparently part of the same agency that her father worked for, that doesn't mean she's going to play things by the book. Larson continued...
Fast & Furious has always been a franchise about family, both the biological and the found, and so it makes sense that Brie Larson would enter the story as part of a family line. However, it sounds like she's determined to become part of Dominic Toretto's family as well.
