Following Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan Is Setting Up His Next IMAX Movie, And He's Re-Teaming With One Of His Big Go-To Actors

With Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan arguably crafted the most successful film of his career. The blockbuster historical epic earned nearly $1 billion at the box office before going on to win seven Academy Awards, including the 2024 Best Picture prize (Nolan also notably won Best Director after multiple nominations). Naturally, there have been a lot of eyes on the writer/director's future, and today that future has become a tad bit clearer with major details about his next project.

According to Deadline, Christopher Nolan is once again working with Universal Pictures for his next film (the same studio that produced Oppenheimer following the end of the filmmaker's relationship with Warner Bros.), and while a deal apparently isn't 100 percent set in stone yet, Matt Damon is in talks to star. The movie would mark the third time that Nolan has teamed with Damon following their collaborations on Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

There aren't any details regarding the plot, but things with the project are clearly moving fast. Production is aiming to start in the early months of next year and an IMAX release has been set up for July 17, 2026 (almost exactly three years after the release of Oppenheimer).

We can't assume at this point that Matt Damon is being tapped to play the lead role in Christopher Nolan's next film, but if that is the case, it will be the first time. He's only played supporting roles in Nolan projects to date, including Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer and the stranded/discovered Dr. Mann in Interstellar.

As for what the film might be about, it seems like it would be a fool's errand to start speculating at this point given the diversity in the writer/director's filmography. Given the plans for an IMAX release, it's probably safe to say that he's not doing a tight, crime story a la Following, Memento or Insomnia, and it's a fair bet that we won't be seeing him go back to the superhero well a la the Dark Knight trilogy. That being said, there is equal chance that he is going for a big sci-fi epic (akin to Inception, Interstellar or Tenet) or another large-scale historical drama (like Dunkirk or Oppenheimer), and we can't rule out that he will be taking on something new entirely.

There are no blockbusters currently lined up to compete with Christopher Nolan's next film (we can't start planning the sequel to the box office phenomenon that was Barbenheimer just yet), but the project is set to come out during a busy month. Disney's live-action remake of Moana is coming out on July 10, 2026 (the film set to see Dwayne Johnson reprise his role as the demigod Maui), and the long-awaited Shrek 5 has been dated for July 1, 2026.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more details about Christopher Nolan's next film as it continues to move through development.