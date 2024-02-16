How To Watch Oppenheimer Online And Stream Christopher Nolan Epic From Anywhere

How To Watch Oppenheimer

Watch Oppenheimer: Synopsis

Ever since it was embroiled in the cinema-saving 'Barbenheimer' battle last July, Christopher Nolan's (Interstellar) biopic of the so-called 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer has dazzled audiences in theaters the world over. It's been a long time coming, but the movie is finally coming to streaming services and in this article we'll explain how you can watch Oppenheimer online wherever you are from Friday, February 16.

Having notched up 13 Oscar nominations and countless other awards season wins, it's not a movie that requires much in the way of introduction. The three-hour epic follows the eponymous scientist played by Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) from his difficult academic beginnings, to becoming America's preeminent theoretical physicist and then leading the Manhattan Project that would eventually result in the first successful dropping of an atomic bomb.

Yes, that would effectively end the war, but would also result in more than 100,000 civilian deaths. The film's foreboding three-hour run time gives Nolan, Murphy and a terrific ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr (odds-on favorite to win his first Academy Award) and Florence Pugh to explore the ethical nuances of creating a doomsday device that would kill so many, intertwined with the intricacies of Oppenheimer's own complicated private life.

If Murphy's haunting characterisation of the scientist's inner turmoil doesn't stay with you, the extraordinary visual and audio milieu that Nolan, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, composer Ludwig Göransson, and the movie's sound designers created surely will. This is one to enjoy on the biggest TV screen you can find, with the volume turned all the way up to 11.

So whether you're coming to it for the first time, settling in for repeat viewing or are trying to tick off watching all this year's Best Picture nominees, keep reading to discover how to watch Oppenheimer as it detonates on to Peacock in the US.

How to watch Oppenheimer online in the US

The long-awaited, much-anticipated streaming premiere date for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is Friday, February 16, with the platform Peacock the place to watch.

You'll require a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. Or, if you're happy to pay more to avoid commercials, Premium Plus is $11.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan on either tier.

Peacock content is available to stream via your web browser, iOS and Android smartphone apps and a wide variety of other streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PS 4 and 5, Roku, VIZIO, Xbox, Xumo, Meta VR, and selected Smart TVs.

As well as Oppenheimer and other cinema classics such as The Dark Knight, Inception and fellow Oscar-nominee The Holdovers, Peacock also give you access to comedies like 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and The Office, and a huge catalog of NBC dramas from the past and present like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone. Plus, it's the home of all things WWE in the US.

Out of the US? You can still watch Oppenheimer online on Peacock thanks to the wonders of a VPN...

How to watch Oppenheimer online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Oppenheimer on your usual streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Oppenheimer as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Peacock, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch Oppenheimer in Canada

It's good news north of the border, as Oppenheimer is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, February 16.

That means anybody in Canada who already has a Prime membership will be able to watch all three hours of Christopher Nolan's epic biopic. And if you don't already subscribe, then it costs only $9.99 a month – and that's after you've first enjoyed Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial.

Canadians can watch Oppenheimer on Amazon Prime Video anywhere in the world, but only with a VPN – try watching without one overseas and you'll soon discover that the stream is blocked.

Watch Oppenheimer in the UK

The wait continues for film fans in the UK, with Oppenheimer set to hit Sky Cinema on Friday, April 12.

Until then, you can watch Oppenheimer online on VOD platforms such as Amazon, with options to rent or buy.

US citizens vacationing in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Oppenheimer on Peacock just like you would back home.

How to watch Oppenheimer in Australia

Sorry Aussies... Oppenheimer still hasn't been given a streaming date Down Under.

Until it does, your only option to stream is through VOD platforms.

Oppenheimer Trailer

Oppenheimer Cast

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Casey Affleck as Boris Pash

Rami Malek as David L. Hill

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Jason Clarke as Roger Robb

Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

Tom Conti as Albert Einstein

Dane DeHaan as Major General Kenneth Nichols

Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman

How Many Oscars Is Oppenheimer Up For?

Oppenheimer achieved a a mighty 13 Oscar nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, the most of any movie. Poor Things scored 11 and Killer's of the Flower Moon 10.

In addition to Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr are all also nominated.

The full list of nominations is: