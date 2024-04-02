Oppenheimer Made Almost A Billion Dollars, But The Follow-Up Roles Aren’t Coming For Every Star Involved In The Film

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biographical drama Oppenheimer is an impressive spectacle – especially when considering the huge cast the Tenet director worked with. The film was a huge winner at this year’s Academy Awards, and you’d think the prestige would be enough to keep the entire roster of stars booked and busy. Unfortunately for David Krumholtz, outside of his new 2024 movie Lousy Carter, the phone apparently hasn’t been ringing off the hook.

The actor recently discussed his hope for changing fortunes following his portrayal of physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi with The Hollywood Reporter. Krumholtz says that Oppenheimer’s huge 2024 Oscar wins amplified some feelings that were already there about his career and the movie's success. He explained,

The hardest part of being in the film that won everything and made $1 billion is that you go into this place of expectation. It’s righteous expectation, but the problem is when it doesn’t pan out or it isn’t panning out, you start to really lose your shit and fall into resentment. So I can’t let that happen because, ultimately, it hurts me and it hurts my acting and it hurts my family. So I am trying to be as patient as possible, but there’s no one banging at the door, currently.

The twin strike actions of 2023 have shifted everyone’s schedules in Hollywood, and while news about new projects seems to come fast and furious these days, no-brainers like potentially signing Cillian Murphy to star in 28 Years Later have yet to be announced.

Flipping to the other side of the coin, it has been almost a month since the Oscars named Oppenheimer the winner of the Best Picture award for 2024, so that “righteous expectation” isn’t unwarranted – but it's also early. The stars of Cillian Murphy, David Krumholtz and the rest of the cast of cinematic golden child should be on the rise. But why David Krumholtz and company heard knocking on their doors? One can hope it won’t be too long before Christopher Nolan’s expressed Oppenheimer-related optimism about movies is shared by studio heads and that everyone involved will get a healthy career bump.

Though there is a bright side to all of this waiting David Krumholtz is doing. If he really wants to stoke the fires of opportunity, there’s always the option to write a memoir that goes into greater detail on the wild Hollywood stories he’s been telling as of late via his Twitter account. Krumholtz' stories, like the one about seeming to have wronged Hilary Duff during a Walt Disney World Christmas parade fiasco, have been entertaining and enlightening, so gaining more insight into such matters could fuel further offers.

At the moment, you can watch both of David Krumholtz’s latest films. For those interested in Oppenheimer, you’ll only need a Peacock subscription to take that particular ride. If you want to see Lousy Carter, you can either check your local theaters or rent it via PVOD.