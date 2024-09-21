Forrest Gump Cast: What The Stars Of The 1994 Box Office Hit Are Up To Now

Thirty years ago, Forrest Gump, one of the best movies of the ‘90s , was released in theaters and introduced audiences around the world to one of the most iconic characters of the decade. Over the years, the Best Picture winner has become a staple of cable TV and some of the best streaming services thanks to its endearing story, massive scope and scale, and all those unforgettable characters that make up the Forrest Gump cast.

But, what have the likes of Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise been up to since playing those iconic ‘90s movie characters ? Well, let’s dive into that now and explore how the Forrest Gump cast has been spending their time as of late.

Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump)

Forrest Gump came out in the middle of Tom Hanks’ historic box office run, one that would go on to include his best ‘90s movie – Saving Private Ryan. After spending the 2000s appearing in movies like Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, and Charlie Wilson’s War, Hanks has continued to be a driving force in Hollywood, on both sides of the camera.

In more recent years, Hanks has gone on to work with directors like Wes Anderson in Asteroid City and Baz Luhrmann in Elvis while also reprising his role as Woody in Toy Story 4. The two-time Oscar winner won’t be slowing down anytime soon, as he’s teaming up with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis once again for the upcoming drama, Here, before he shows up in Toy Story 5, one of the biggest upcoming Pixar movies , in summer 2026.

Robin Wright (Jenny Curran)

Jenny Curran was Robin Wright’s most iconic ‘90s movie role , but it wasn’t her last, as the Texas-born celebrity had her fair share of big-screen appearances in the years that followed Forrest Gump. Before the decade was over, Wright starred in the likes of Moll Flanders, Loved, and Message in a Bottle, to name only a few. And she never really slowed down after that.

In more recent years, Wright has given award-winning performances on shows like House of Cards, where she played Claire Underwood throughout the duration of the series’ run, as well as movies like Blade Runner 2049, Land, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She’ll share the screen with Tom Hanks once again when she appears in Here in November 2024.

Gary Sinise (Lieutenant Dan Taylor)

Despite not winning an Academy Award (the Best Supporting Actor field was STACKED that year) for his portrayal of Lieutenant Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump, the performance is arguably the best of Gary Sinise’s career, which is saying something considering all of his great roles.

Over the years, Sinise has appeared in movies like Joe Bell, Open Season, and I Still Believe, but the vast majority of his time has been committed to helping wounded veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation , a non-profit organization that goes above and beyond to make life easier for those who have served in the military. But, on top of that, and his Lt. Dan Band, Sinise has appeared on multiple shows in the CSI universe and Criminal Minds.

Sally Field (Mrs. Gump)

Sally Field was incredible in her portrayal of the deeply committed and loving Mrs. Gump in Forrest Gump, and is the emotional anchor of the first half of the film. Field, who was already a massive star by the time she joined the cast thanks to her Academy Award-winning performances in Norma Rae and Places in the Heart, has continued to be a driving force in Hollywood all these years later.

In fact, Field is on the list of actresses who have thrived after 50, landing important roles in films like Lincoln, The Amazing Spider-Man, and a slew of TV shows that includes ER, Brothers & Sisters, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Mykelti Williamson (Benjamin Buford 'Bubba' Blue)

Though he already had some great roles to his name, Mykelti Williamson became a star thanks to his portrayal of Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue in Forrest Gump. Forrest’s ill-fated friend and expert on all things shrimp, Bubba added so much to the story, so it should be no surprise that Williamson went on to find great success in the years that followed.

Williamson has since appeared in movies like Con Air, Fences, Don’t Let Go, and Clean, but he’s spent much of the past decade on the small screen with shows like Chicago P.D., Designated Survivor, and Fallout. After joining the Law & Order: Organized Crime cast, he’s joined the list of actors who’ve played multiple characters in Dick Wolf’s legal franchise .

Haley Joel Osment (Forrest Gump Jr.)

A few years before he was at the center of one of the biggest plot twists of all time , Haley Joel Osment showed up in the final act of Forrest Gump as Tom Hanks’ adorable on-screen son. Though still very young at the time, Osment was superb in his brief yet dynamic performance, and that was a sign of things to come. He would go on to find success with the aforementioned The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence in the years that followed.

A former child actor still busy today , Osment has gone on to appear in movies like Somebody I Used to Know, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and most recently, Blink Twice. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix.

Michael Conner Humphreys (Young Forrest Gump)

Michael Conner Humphreys showed up in the early parts of Forrest Gump as the younger version of Hanks’ titular character. However, he didn’t pursue an acting career following the film’s success and would only appear in one more movie (Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers in 2011).

In the years that followed, Humphreys joined the United States Army and even served a deployment in Iraq before his time with the armed services came to an end, as he told Snack Magazine in 2021. As of the time of that interview, the former child actor was teaching online English courses to Chinese students.

Hanna R. Hall (Young Jenny Curran)

Hanna R. Hall famously played a young Jenny Curran in Forrest Gump, and she has continued to act ever since. Over the years, Hall has appeared in movies like Rob Zombie’s 2007 Halloween remake, Happiness Runs, and most recently, Forgotten. She’s also appeared on shows like Masters of Sex, Criminal Minds, and The Purge.