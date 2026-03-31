Full Masters Of The Universe Trailer Revealed Jared Leto's Voice As Skeletor, And I've Got Thoughts

As somebody who was a kid in the 1980s, I won't pretend I haven't been supremely curious about the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. I watched the original cartoon and had many of the toys. I watched the first live-action movie and convinced myself I liked it even though it was mostly terrible.

When I saw the first teaser trailer for the new Masters of the Universe, I was surprised at how much the new film really did look like the old cartoon brought to life. However, the thing that had me the most curious wasn't what was in the trailer, it was what wasn't there. While we got brief glimpses of Jared Leto's Skeletor, the first teaser never had him speak. I was sure this was an intentional marketing decision. I was certain the voice, when we heard it, was going to be divisive. Now we know how Skeletor sounds, and I am certainly surprised.

Jared Leto's Skelator Has Spoken, And He Sounds...Fine?

This morning we got a brand new trailer for Masters of the Universe and it does include a few lines of dialogue from Leto's villain. The most surprising thing about the voice of Skelator, is that there's nothing particular noteworthy about it at all. It's a fairly generic sound. This voice would be perfectly at home being the next villain of a Paddington movie as much as it belongs in Masters of the Universe.

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