Netflix Historically Takes Forever To Renew Shows. Apparently That's Not True When Kate Hudson Is Involved

You go, Kate Hudson!

Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) and Ali Lee (Brenda Song) look ahead on Running Point
(Image credit: Netflix)

As much as we love Netflix’s binge watchable shows, you have to admit that they can take forever to renew. It’s like Melissa & Joey’s Melissa Joan Hart previously said, waiting for a show to get renewed or canceled is an emotional rollercoaster. While certain shows certainly take a while for renewal news, that’s apparently not the case if Kate Hudson stars in it.

Just when Kate Hudson’s career went full circle releasing her debut album Glorious, she also reached a new career breakthrough this year starring in the 2025 Netflix TV release Running Point. Fans would be quick to compare the series to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days about a woman setting out to prove she’s president material in a male-dominated industry. Compared to waiting around for renewal news on the new comedy series, Hudson herself has some exciting news for you in Netflix’s X video below:

That’s amazing news that Kate Hudson will continue to slay on Netflix! There are so many reasons why Running Point would be guaranteed a Netflix renewal. Not only is it easy for viewers to fall for Mindy Kaling’s hilarious writing and its talented cast, but it’s currently #1 on the Top Ten list of Netflix shows. Plus, it has some very sweet Rotten Tomatoes scores, with a 78% from critics and 82% from audiences. With numbers like that, Netflix cannot let this opportunity for renewal slip by.

It can be frustrating waiting around for your favorite Netflix Original to get the renewal greenlight. History from the streamer shows that it can take months to receive good news. For instance, The Lincoln Lawyer finally got renewed for season 4 after three months of waiting. There was also A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which premiered in August and was renewed for Season 2 in November. And Wednesday didn’t get renewed for its second season until two months after its premiere. This is surprising considering that the supernatural comedy was the second most-watched Netflix show three weeks after its release. I’m still waiting to find out if Heartstopper will get a season four release.

Many factors go into a Netflix show being renewed. It can be based on the combined factors of a high completion rate, audience demand and exceptional reviews. If a Netflix Original can achieve impressive numbers, the streamer will find the TV show worth the investment. Plenty of recent shows have gotten instant renewal, like Nobody Wants This announcing its renewal for Season 2 a couple of weeks after its premiere. It took about the same amount of time for Avatar: The Last Airbender to get quickly renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. You have to be very lucky if your favorite show gives you an answer right away for its return.

It’s incredibly fortunate for Kate Hudson’s Running Point to escape the curse of a long renewal wait. I mean, with the Oscar winner starring in a Mindy Kaling series, you can’t lose. With the sports-comedy show getting a second season, viewers will continue to see the female president of a basketball team prove she’s got what it takes in the business world. Make sure to check out Running Point, available for your viewing pleasure with a Netflix subscription.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

