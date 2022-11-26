Glass Onion’s Kate Hudson On Why Reuniting With Kathryn Hahn On Screen Was ‘The Best’

Daniel Craig may be back in action as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but he’s the only holdover character from the first Knives Out movie. Among the new faces surrounding the Southern detective this time around are Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn, who respectively play Connecticut governor Claire Debella and fashion designer Birdie Jay. Glass Onion was also the first time in a while that Hudson and Hahn got to share screen time, which the former described as “the best.”

Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn previously starred together in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, with Hudson starring opposite Matthew McConaughey as Andie Anderson, and Hahn appearing as Andie’s friend, Michelle. Working on the romantic comedy resulted in the two actresses building a real-life friendship, and as Hudson told THR, she was delighted to reunite with Hahn in a different kind of cinematic setting. In her words:

We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages — for me; she's still in hers! It turned into years where we hadn't seen each other and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we'd never left. I feel like we are soul sisters. It's the best.

Life certainly is filled with people whom we are quite close to for a period, but then uncontrollable circumstances result in the going of separate ways. Sometimes we never see these individuals again, but fortunately for Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn, thanks to their shared profession, this didn’t happen. Not only was Hudson glad to be paired back up with Hahn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but despite these two not having seen each other in years, it didn’t like any time had passed between them.

Although Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn once again find themselves playing friends in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, this is a far cry from the story we got in 2003 with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Claire and Birdie are among the individuals who are invited to tech mogul Miles Bron’s private island for a vacation weekend getaway involving a faux murder mystery, only to find themselves suspects in an actual murder. The actresses’ Glass Onion castmates include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. Rian Johnson handled writing directorial duties, just like he did on the first Knives Out and will do with the upcoming Knives Out 3.

While Netflix subscribers will have to wait until December 23 to stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the 2022 movie release is currently playing in theaters until Tuesday, November 29. The sequel has earned critical acclaim from professional reviewers, including CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes giving it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in his review. Those of you who have already seen Glass Onion should read our ending breakdown.