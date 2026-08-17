Halle Berry Still ‘Crushing The Birthday Serves’ At 60 In Black And White Bikini Pics
Happy Birthday to an icon!
Halle Berry has been out here aging like a fine wine as she fights the stereotypes that life is over or that society has no place for women after they hit a certain age. She practices what she preaches, too, because as she turned another year older last week, she already showed off a sheerly stunning black dress, and now she’s continuing to crush the “birthday serves” by flaunting a black-and-white bikini.
This was a noteworthy birthday for Halle Berry, as she turned the big 6-0 on August 14, but in a summer that’s already seen her living her best life full of beaches, rainbows and black swimwear, I’m not surprised to see that her birthday week includes more gorgeous looks. Check out her Instagram post for yourself:
OK, I’m obsessed with this black-and-white look, and if this is what the next decade looks like for Halle Berry, this next era may be her best era. This photo dump shows the Academy Award winner lying out by the pool, enjoying the gorgeous water and walking along the beach.
Halle Berry’s look won the approval of fellow actress Kim Fields, whose comment really fits in with what a lot of the Internet feels.
In fact, fans showed up with plenty of compliments and birthday wishes as well, writing on her bikini fit post:
- 60 never looked sooooooo good!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 – mnicolep7
- Ladies and gentlemen, THEE Halle Berry 🙌🏿 – dominiecejackson
- Now that is some chic bikini on a stunning lady 🔥⛱️ – zeekulikova
- 🔥🔥🔥🔥 no words Birthday Queen🍰🎊🍸👙❤ – wendymb2019
- I ❤️ this woman! Living her Best life✨ Happy for you and Happy Birthday 🎂 – flashback90s.tv
- 60 and still a snack 😋🌹🖤😍🤍 – hellborne.x
- Halle never takes a bad pic😍🔥 – gotttisgyrl
It's worth pointing out that Halle Berry celebrated the final year of her 50s in much the same way, proving that age is just a number when she turned 59. On that birthday date, she posted stunning vacation photos in a black bikini, so I'm starting to get the sense this is a birthday tradition.
As goals-worthy as Halle Berry’s life looks, it’s not all bikini fun and drinking wine. She’s still working hard, too, with Crime 101 hitting the 2026 movie calendar earlier this year, and she’s got a couple of other projects in the works.
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That may or may not include Avengers: Doomsday. The actress has denied she’ll be reprising her role as Storm in the upcoming Marvel movie, but that’s never stopped a good fan theory (and for good reason, since actors do tend to lie).
We’ll just have to wait until its December 18 release date to find out, but until then I hope we get a lot more posts of Halle Berry enjoying what her birthday has to offer!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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