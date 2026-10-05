Alicia Silverstone's 50th Birthday Got Shouted Out With Her In An Avant Garde Fuchsia And Black Dress The Likes Of Which I've Never Seen

I’ve been an Alicia Silverstone fan since I first saw her serve ‘90s looks in the nostalgia-inducing Clueless and, now, she’s looking even more fabulous celebrating her 50th birthday, thanks to designer Christian Siriano. The Bugonia actor go way back with Siriana, so I fully expected him to give her something epic but clearly he’s taking notes from Halle Berry on how to celebrate major milestones. Silverstone’s b-day was marked with a post in which she wears an Avant Garde fuchsia and black dress, and I've never seen anything like it.

Siriano has had no problem celebrating his pal and has done so with a couple of sweet posts. The stylist's latest Instagram tribute to Silverstone is a true work of art, though, and I'm amazed by just how sweet the aforementioned dress looks. Check out the post, which will leave you totally buggin:

The True Crime alum is nothing short of a vision in that post, and I can't think of a better way for her to celebrate 50 years of life. I've seen some sweet fits in my time, but I can't believe I've never encountered something as vibrant as that dress. Siriano really deserves a lot of credit for his styling work as well.

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Silverstone and Siriano have been friendship goals for a while and, in 2021, they went viral after they recreated the Clueless scene when Cher attempted to seduce her crush, Christian, without realizing that he’s gay. Today, I love that he’s helping her go big for her birthday, and I’m hoping she’ll get the chance to show off some fun looks in the upcoming Clueless show .

As for Siriano's post, fans also see Silverstone with her hands on her hips and posing in the middle of the street. Needless to say, she knows exactly what she’s doing, and it’s working! Plus, I’m not the only one obsessed with the look. Fans in the comments are eating it up:

The color on this. 💗 - @adornpili

OK this is a unicorn. This is a goddess. 🔥🔥🔥- @teeeeenamarie

OMG what a fabulous gown. The color is phenomenal. - @esgoofymommy

I know you love Coco Rocha, but there is something in @aliciasilverstone who brings your clothes alive. - @ccandyluv

As if!!! 😂 I 😍her - @itakka2much

💜 Holy EFFFFFFF that is gorgeous 😍 - @fthemforevah

The initial post Christian Siriano shared is sweet as well. Check out his tribute to his "forever muse":

Now, let’s hope this same energy is put into the outfits for the long-awaited Clueless sequel series which reportedly has been ordered by Paramount+. Per the logline, the series will find Cher feeling "clueless" again as she raises a teenage daughter in Beverly Hills. It is currently unknown if any of her former co-stars (like Paul Rudd) will be part of the project. That aside, though, Silverstone's also recently starred in the underrated holiday movie A Merry Little Ex-Mas and has been cast in Lizard Music alongside Dwayne Johnson.

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In contrast to the colorful styles she sported in (the highly quotable) Clueless or the holiday-themed ones in Ex-Mas, Silverstone has a darker aesthetic in Irish Blood. The Acorn TV series stars Silverstone as divorce lawyer Fiona Fox who discovers a message from her estranged father which takes her to Ireland. Her performance and business style are incredible in the series, which reportedly was renewed for a Season 2.

The Avant Garde dress definitely gives a similar vibe in a more epic way, and I hope we can see other iconic looks from the Batman & Robin star soon. For now, be sure to take a note from Christian Siriano and wish Alicia Silverstone a happy birthday!