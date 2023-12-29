Gary Oldman Reveals The Hardest Harry Potter Scene To Shoot, And It's The Last One I Ever Expected
Like Sirius Black's story in Prisoner of Azkaban, Gary Oldman's answer involves a plot twist.
If I had to guess the hardest scenes for Gary Oldman to shoot in the Harry Potter movies as Sirus Black, I would have said his death or the showdown in the Shrieking Shack, not necessarily the scene where Harry Potter casts his patronus at the frozen lake to save the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, despite not having to do much in the scene, that one was the hardest for the Oscar winner to shoot, and his explanation as to why is both hilarious and understandable.
Gary Oldman joined the Harry Potter cast during Prisoner of Azkaban as fan-favorite Sirus Black, and during that movie, he almost dies at the hands of the dementors who are trying to catch him. Harry saves him by casting a patronus charm while they’re on a frozen lake, and Sirus is so injured he’s simply lying on the lake. While on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Oldman explained that this seemingly simple scene to film for him was actually the hardest to shoot. He said:
Now, you’d think playing Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour or Gordon in The Dark Knight or even Sirus in Order of the Phoenix would be harder than this one scene in Prisoner of Azkaban. However, Oldman explained that this was a long shoot, and lying on a frozen lake can be quite uncomfortable. He said:
I totally get where he’s coming from. When all you have to do is sit still and not move for days, that actually sounds quite hard. Then, you add that he was on a man-made frozen lake, and it becomes even tougher. Continuing to explain what it was like shooting this pivotal moment in one of the best movies of the 2000s, the actor said:
Well, even though it was cold and odd work, at least Gary Oldman was being treated well on set. Ultimately, he got a good laugh out of this story, and he was seemingly also baffled by the fact that that scene was the hardest one for him to film. However, while I’d never expect this moment to be the toughest one for him, I now get why.
Obviously, being cold and still on a fake frozen lake for days paid off, because Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is regarded as one of the best films in the franchise, and Sirius Black is one of Gary Oldman’s quintessential roles and one that he’s still praised for to this day.
So, when you re-watch the Harry Potter movies with a Max subscription, make sure to take note of that pivotal scene in Prisoner of Azkaban where Harry is working so hard to save Sirus, and Gary Oldman is working really hard to simply lie still on a frozen lake. It was a tough one for him to film, and we should all take a moment to appreciate his hard work and hilarious story.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
