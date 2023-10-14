George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria And Kerry Washington Unite For An A+ Video Calling Out The Young TikTok Generation

On Friday, October 13, 2023, Hollywood icons George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria, and Kerry Washington descended upon Clooney's Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in Los Angeles. This LAUSD school, specializing in film and TV production, was celebrating its second year and, amidst the festivities, these A-list celebrities came together for a moment of sheer hilarity. In a star-studded viral video, the fabulous foursome displayed their wit and charm while playfully poking fun at the younger TikTok generation in an A+ video.

The TikTok clip, which was posted to Kerry Washington’s official account, starts with the quartet of stars gathering around Eva Longoria as she reads from Washington's memoir, Thicker than Water. At the same time, a popular TikTok sound starts playing. The popular track features a young person addressing "the older generation” on the social media platform, who the voice claims are folks “born in the '90s." Just when you think it's business as usual, the fun takes an unexpected twist as the viral sound seamlessly transitions into the iconic beats of "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio. The group’s reactions are nothing short of comedic brilliance, and you can see all of the antics down below:

The video, which the Django Unchained actress playfully captioned, “Are we too old to be here… @Roybal Learning Center?!” is both humorous and impactful. The event provided a platform for the stars to address significant concerns. George Clooney took a moment at last year's opening to throw shade at Ben Affleck and call himself the best Caped Crusader. However, this time around, the 62-year-old Ocean's Eleven star took the stage to raise awareness about the institution's mission of inclusivity for underrepresented students in the film and TV industries.

Students are said to receive industry insights from guest speakers, specialized curricula co-developed with industry professionals, field trips and direct pathways to jobs at top entertainment companies like Amazon, Fox, NBC and Netflix. While they are also expected to fulfill high school academic requirements and are strongly encouraged to pursue post-secondary education, who knows? Perhaps one of the students could soon grace the 2024 movie release schedule or beyond.

Reuters reported that the ER veteran also called for renewed negotiations between Hollywood studios and striking actors to resolve their differences over a new labor contract. Talks between studios and the SAG-AFTRA actors' union were halted after studios rejected a bonus linked to streaming TV subscribers, a move George Clooney found "worrisome.” He urged execs to “get in the room” and not to “take a vacation.” The Batman & Robin actor has been at the forefront of the ongoing situation, releasing a statement about joining the strikes earlier this year while also joining at least 15 stars who have donated at least $1 million to the actor's relief fund.

Eva Longoria -- accompanied by the real-life inspiration for her directorial debut, Richard Montañez -- and Kerry Washington delivered motivational speeches to the students. Don Cheadle was a returning attendee and Roybal Advisory Board Member and previously attended in 2022 with Mindy Kaling.

Amidst the online circus of zany and offbeat viral content, this TikTok video of the A-listers is a breath of fresh air that effortlessly bridges generational gaps. Whether you hail from the '90s or beyond, this video promises to make you smile. On top of all that, while the group may have humorously poked fun at today's kids, their collective presence at the event indicates that they truly want the younger generation of thespians to succeed. And quite frankly, you love to see it.