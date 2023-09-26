Dang That Was Fast: George Clooney’s Selling His Famous Lake Como Villa, And There’s Already An Interested Party

The housing market is kind of a mess in the U.S. right now with interest rates so high that many are apparently putting off buying homes. But it seems there are no such issues if you’re in the market for a multi-million dollar Italian villa. George Clooney only recently reportedly put his on the market, and he’s apparently already got a buyer lined up for his $107 million estate.

It was reported earlier this month that George Clooney was looking to sell his villa in Northern Italy and now the New York Post says there is a buyer expressing interest in the property.

To be clear, George Clooney is denying reports that he’s looking to sell his Lake Como home. He purchased it in 2002 for about $10 million, so after a couple of decades he’s apparently making quite a profit if the sale price if the sale turns out to be accurate.

The buyer expressing interest in the home, though the identity is unknown, is apparently working through an agency in Milan. It’s possible that the offer is legit even if it’s true that Clooney isn’t looking to sell. The initial report that Clooney wanted to sell the place has been making the rounds, so the interested buyer may have made the offer simply after hearing the story.

As such, maybe Clooney will end up selling the Lake Como villa after all, even if he wasn’t necessarily planning to. The Lake Como villa did flood in 2021, so it's possible he's considering moving on. Clooney and his wife Amal purchased an estate in France in 2021, so they have a place to live elsewhere in Europe. And if somebody is offering you upwards of $100 million for your house, you have to at least consider such things, right?

I mean, it’s not like George Clooney needs the money. He sold Casamigos Tequilla in 2017 for $1 billion, so money likely isn’t a major driving for behind his decisions. Clooney has given money away to his friends, so he's not looking to hoard it. But still, if you had an extra $100 million in cash hanging around I’m sure you could find something to do with it, whether that’s buying a new home, building a super yacht or just drinking the most expensive wine on the wine list everywhere you go for the rest of your life.

He could also self-finance a decent-sized movie if he were so inclined. Clooney has pulled back on work in recent years but he is still working on both sides of the camera now and then. His next directorial effort The Boys in the Boat is one of the 2023 movie releases expected to be considered in the awards picture.