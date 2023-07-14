George Clooney Issues Response To SAG-AFTRA Joining The Strike

For nearly three months now, the 2023 WGA writers strike has seen writers responsible for penning the movies and TV shows we regularly view picketing at Hollywood studios with demands for compensation standards to rise. The latest development here is actors joining the picket line right alongside them, with SAG-AFTRA now launching its own strike. Following this week’s big developments in Tinseltown, George Clooney has issued a statement on the subject.

George Clooney is one of the most beloved and powerful actors and filmmakers in Hollywood, so the fact that he’s standing with the current strike is a big deal. Here’s what he said:

This is an inflection point in our industry. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now.

The statement that was delivered to the press (via Deadline ) shows that Clooney is going out of his way to speak on the subject of the Hollywood strikes occurring right now, in solidarity with his colleagues. The WGA writers strike has already led to numerous productions to be shut down and delayed, but now actors cannot go on sets or promote their movies and TV shows through press, festivals, red carpets and whatnot.

SAG’s leadership made the actors' strike official on Thursday after negotiations with the AMPTP failed. Prior to that, over 300 actors, including the likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon and so forth signed a letter to SAG-AFTRA regarding plans to strike if negotiations regarding their new film and TV contract are not met to their expectations after the June 30 expiration. The deadline was then extended, leading to where we’re at now.

Since then, massive productions have had to halt including Deadpool 3 pausing production and Gladiator 2 reportedly getting creative with extras in the meantime. Actors taking a stand alongside writers means Hollywood studios stand to lose a ton of money on a daily basis due to this.

Most recently, George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunited to shoot a movie called Wolves in New York City. The movie, which is expected to come to those with an Apple TV+ subscription once it’s good and ready, paused its production due to the actors' strike. We imagine the actor/producer is keen to get back to set and resume filming the movie about two professional fixers who get hired for the same job.

If Hollywood studios continue to let the strikes continue, there could be some major shifts to a ton of upcoming movies and TV shows, along with the industry continuing to deal with an economic toll on the numerous industries that rely on productions to make their living. Time will of course tell how actors like George Clooney standing up for the industry will pay off.