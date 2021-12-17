Ghostbusters 4? Dan Aykroyd Has Some Thoughts About What Should Happen Next For Billy Murray, Ernie Hudson And His Characters

Spoiler alert: this article contains some information on Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s plot.

As expected, Ghostbusters: Afterlife became a runaway success and rebirth of the long-running franchise. The box office success led to talks of another Ghostbusters sequel immediately. The cameo from OGs – Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson – in Afterlife put it over the top. Of course, devoted fans would love to see the three actors return. With talks of Ghostbusters 4 brewing, Aykroyd had some thoughts on what should happen next for his, Murray and Hudson’s characters.

Afterlife allowed the franchise to bring the original Ghostbusters back into the fold to help Egon Spengler’s family battle Gozer the Gozerian. Fans championed the return of Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. But the nostalgia might not last long, according to Aykroyd. The Ghostbusters vet got a little morbid regarding the fate of him and the other OG Ghostbusters in the next film.

I’d like to die. I think Bill and I should be killed in the next one. Or, maybe we wait. Why not use the living Ghostbusters – Ernie, Billy and myself – for four, five, and six? Go until we’re gone. Then there will be time for the tributes. Death is going to take us soon enough.

Having Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman and Winston Zeddemore die in the next Ghostbusters sequel would be a bit of a letdown after their celebrated return. At least, the SNL alum is open to doing more ghostbusting. In his interview with USA Today, Dan Aykroyd hinted a possible sequel is up in the air now despite Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s continued success. The Driving Miss Daisy star revealed the franchise’s fate lies at his feet.

As the original co-writer (with Ramis) and creator of the characters, I have proprietary rights. They can’t make a movie without me granting theatrical rights. I would grant that, and if there’s a part for me, I would certainly play it again. But I don’t know what the status is for any further films.

So, a sequel depends on Aykroyd’s permission to get it greenlit. It seemed the Trading Place star is ready to strap on the proton packs for another round. But it appeared Afterlife director Jason Reitman holds all the chips right now. Dan Aykroyd might not have to wait much longer as Reitman and writing partner Gil Kenan inked an overall deal with the franchise’s home, Sony Pictures. All signs point toward a Ghostbusters: Afterlife follow-up coming soon despite no official confirmation from either side.

Hopefully, more sequels mean more Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray fun in the future. It would be nice to have a changing-of-the-guard moment between the original and newly minted Ghostbusters. With no sequel news on the horizon, you can catch the old school-new-school team up in Ghostbusters: Afterlife currently in theaters.